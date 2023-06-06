BRIGANTINE — The city's mayor is asking a federal agency for more time to review documents related to one of several offshore wind projects planned for New Jersey's coast.

On May 15, the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced the availability of a draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Atlantic Shores South Wind Project off the New Jersey coast.

During the 45-day comment period on the draft, BOEM will hold two in-person public meetings and two virtual meetings where the public can learn more about the project and the review process.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 and Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 2 are proposed for a lease area of more than 100,000 acres, with the closest turbines 8.7 miles off the coast. Combined, Atlantic Shores South is set to be the biggest offshore wind project in the state, according to Joris Veldhoven, CEO of Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind.

Mayor Vince Sera has requested an extension of the public comment period to a minimum of 90 days, which he says will allow the public ample time to review the documents.

"With over 6,200 pages, it is simply unrealistic to expect the public to fully understand a document of this magnitude within such a limited time frame," Sera said in a news release. "The substantial length of this document, combined with the limited 45-day review period, prevents any meaningful public input and fails to align with various provisions of the Council of Environmental Quality's National Environmental Policy Act rules."

In a letter to BOEM, Sera said the Atlantic Shores document is four times longer than the draft environmental impact statement for Ørsted's Ocean Wind 1 project, which he said was granted a comment extension of 15 days in 2022.

Copied on the letter were U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd; state Sen. Vince Polistina, Assembly members Don Guardian and Claire Swift, all R-Atlantic; and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, among others.

In a previous statement, Gov. Phil Murphy said Atlantic Shores South will power more than 600,000 homes, generate thousands of jobs and nearly $2 billion in economic impact.

The in-person meetings on the draft environmental impact statement are scheduled for 5 p.m. June 21 at the Holiday Inn on Route 72 in Stafford Township and 5 p.m. June 22 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

The virtual meetings are scheduled for 1 p.m. June 26 and 5 p.m. June 28. Links are available on BOEM's website.