BRIGANTINE — Andy Simpson, the city's mayor, died early Monday after a long battle with kidney disease, a close friend confirmed. He was 62.
"Andy's journey ended early this morning," said Dena Kabala. "I was able to be by his side for the last five days. I will cherish all the memories we had through this journey. He put up a good fight. I just know he's not suffering."
Simpson has been mayor since January 2019.
Simpson is survived by three children, Meggan Advena, Katie Simpson and Andrew Simpson. The mayor's wife, Linda, died in January after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
"Andy was one of the most amazing people I have ever met," said Vince Sera, deputy mayor.
A diabetic for more than 30 years, Simpson was put on an eight-years long wait list for a kidney transplant. With the help of his kids erecting a billboard on the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City over the winter, they were able to find a donor match — Kabala, who is a friend and neighbor of Simpson and his family.
The donor surgery was scheduled for March 17, but was rescheduled indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, Simpson was told the surgery would happen "in a few weeks," but due to health complications Simpson was hospitalized. After spending more than a month in a hospital in Philadelphia, Simpson was moved to a rehabilitation facility in Atlantic City where he was receiving dialyses.
A lifelong Brigantine resident, Simpson attended Brigantine schools, was a Brigantine Rams football player and Brigantine Lions Little League player as well as a Brigantine lifeguard, according to his bio on the city's website.
Simpson started his business career by purchasing a jitney after high school and a local gas/service station soon after that. His career grew into owning and operating multiple gas stations and auto repair facilities in South Jersey. One of his businesses was once recognized by USA Today as one of the Top 10 Shell Dealers in the United States, according to the bio. His career expanded into construction and real estate investments. He was also co-owner Bootleggers Liquor Store in Northfield.
