Brigantine man saved by AtlantiCare staffers at restaurant

Frank DeAngelis, third from left, celebrates leaving AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's Mainland Campus with his wife, Sue, left, Christina Muhlbaier, second from left, and Brandi Gunning, fourth from left. Muhlbaier and Gunning were eating dinner after work on Good Friday at Cordivari's Restaurant in Brigantine when they saved DeAngelis' life.

 Eric Conklin, Staff Writer

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — When Frank DeAngelis and his wife, Sue, sat down for dinner at Cordivari's Restaurant in Brigantine on Good Friday, little did they know Frank's "guardian angels" were sitting a few feet away.

That's because two employees from AtlantiCare's cardiovascular department, Brandi Gunning and Christina Muhlbaier, were sitting at another table not far from him when he passed out at his table. The women performed CPR and saved his life.

"Without them, I wouldn't be here today," DeAngelis, 83, of Brigantine, said Wednesday through tears as he was being discharged shortly after 11 a.m. from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's Mainland Campus. Sue stood by him visibly emotional as well before she hugged the women who saved his life while he got into a car to head home.

On Friday, both parties were enjoying a night at the restaurant. DeAngelis and his wife wanted to go out for a nice dinner together, while Gunning and Muhlbaier were catching up over a meal after work.

DeAngelis started eating a slice of carrot cake when suddenly, he didn't feel well.

"I told my wife my sinuses were bothering me," DeAngelis said. "I don't know what happened next."

The 83-year-old slouched in his chair and became unconscious.

Gunning and Muhlbaier said they were sitting near the couple and noticed DeAngelis enter what doctors later determined to be cardiac arrest.

"I knew something was wrong," Gunning said. "As I ran over, I grabbed him from underneath his armpits, and Christina was already calling 911."

Gunning said she couldn't find a pulse on DeAngelis, so two restaurant employees moved his chair while Gunning laid him on the floor, all while other diners watched the emergency unfold. Some jumped in to help.

Gunning said she and Muhlbaier still couldn't find a pulse for about one minute while DeAngelis remained unresponsive, so Muhlbaier started chest compressions.

"Slowly but surely, he started coming back to us," Gunning said of the minutes before the Brigantine Fire Department arrived to transport DeAngelis to the emergency room.

DeAngelis said he and Sue are blessed that the two women were nearby when they needed help. Both parties almost didn't cross paths at the restaurant, DeAngelis said, because he and his wife were considering other places to eat before choosing Cordivari's.

"The nicest thing was that when Christina and Brandi were leaving, all the customers clapped for them, said Toni Cordivari, the restaurant's general manager, who helped by giving the women a cold rag. "They were heroes."

Dr. Jeffrey Van Hook, medical director of the Structural Heart Program at AtlantiCare Heart and Vascular Institute, said DeAngelis had a narrowing in one of his arteries. He said a stent and a balloon angioplasty fixed the issue.

Van Hook said if his coworkers weren't at the restaurant when DeAngelis went into cardiac arrest, he may not be alive.

"When they jumped on and started doing CPR right away, that really did everything to change his life and change his family's life," Van Hook said, encouraging the public to take CPR classes.

The two women, whom DeAngelis referred to as his "guardian angels," said they hope to visit him this summer.

"He's a sweet guy," Muhlbaier said. "It was amazing that we were able to save him and recover him."

For now, DeAngelis said he'll spend some time on the island recovering, enjoying a teddy bear that plays James Brown's "I Feel Good" that was gifted to him.

"This program is outstanding," DeAngelis said. "If you come here, you're going to get the best of care, and I guarantee you'll come out."

DeAngelis said more people should be cautious about their health and not wait until a situation grows grim to call for help. He also said everyone should try to become CPR certified in case of emergencies like his.

"Don't say, 'Oh, it's not that bad. I can do it tomorrow,'" DeAngelis said. "No, there is no tomorrow. In my case, if they weren't there, I wouldn't be here."

