Brigantine man learns late in life he has the gift of 'perfect poop'

BRIGANTINE — At 71, Herbie Allen got one of the most unusual compliments of his life when a health care worker told him he has “perfect poop.”
“I love saying that,” Allen said of his healthy digestive microbiome, which is so hearty and helpful to those with gastrointestinal problems he could sell it on a regular basis, he said.
Besides being “perfect,” Allen’s poop also could be lucrative.
“I found out I could make $13,000 to $15,000 a year for my poop,” Allen said. “About $40 a day.”
Allen found out about this unusual attribute when his wife, Pattie, went through repeated antibiotic treatments that wiped out the bacteria in her colon, causing such digestive distress she was hospitalized three times. She needed a fecal transplant to help her recover, and Pattie suggested they test Herbie as a donor.
She spent months trying to keep COVID-19 out of a South Jersey retirement community. Then it killed her.
During the year of the pandemic, Susan Love's all-consuming, sad, uplifting job was to keep …
Many people don’t know about fecal transplants, Allen said, but they should. And they shouldn’t be embarrassed to talk about them.
“It helps people with all kinds of problems,” Allen said, including irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease. It’s even being looked at to help with some autism symptoms.
“I’d say really it’s very much like just having a colonoscopy,” Pattie Allen, 70, said of going through the procedure at Cooper Digestive Health in Mount Holly, Burlington County. “It was lifesaving in a sense, I finally got some good bacteria.”
A good donor candidate is an adult in good health who is known to the patient and who undergoes an extensive series of tests — both stool and blood, according to a Cooper spokesperson.
Blood tests rule out HIV and hepatitis, and stool tests make sure there are no organisms known to cause disease, such as MRSA.
While colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers, it is not on most people’s list o…
The fecal transplant was sprayed into her colon, where the bacteria began growing and calming down her system.
The Cooper spokesperson said candidates to receive a transplant usually are infected with a bacterium called C. difficile who relapse after multiple courses of antibiotics.
The bacterium usually infects older people and can cause symptoms ranging from diarrhea to life-threatening inflammation of the colon, according to the Mayo Clinic.
That was her issue, Pattie said.
Some doctors are experimenting with fecal transplants for other disorders, but Cooper is not involved in that research, the spokesperson said.
Joanna Dranikoff never got a chance to qualify for routine colon cancer screenings, because …
There are not as many stool banks as needed to use the procedure more liberally, according to Cooper. It is even difficult to get the specialized tests done that are required by the FDA for the procedure
Insurers vary in whether they will cover the costs of the tests and procedure, the spokesperson said.
Usually donors are younger, said Allen, a retired casino host who said he hasn’t had a soda in 40 years and only recently started drinking alcohol. He has never had more than a sip of beer, he said.
“Only 2% to 3% of people can donate their poop,” Allen said.
While the Cooper spokesperson could not verify that statistic, she said there are “super donors” who donate to stool banks.
Allen said he has been approached to be such a “super donor.”
“The tests came back, and they said, ‘Oh my goodness. He has perfect poop,’” Allen said. “It was like a shock to everybody.”
Allen said he has followed a strict no-sugar or red meat diet for more than 40 years. He eats fish three times a week — particularly salmon — and has taken a regimen of vitamins and other nutritional supplements every day for decades.
“What I want people to know is, I have always been a person who always believed in vitamins,” he said. He said he takes a multivitamin, vitamin C, beet root, omega 3 fish oil, blueberry and garlic pills every day “religiously.”
He eats the same thing most days, including 5 tablespoons of almonds every morning and a shot glass of organic vinegar in a glass of V8 juice, with no sodium, he said.
Allen said when he was younger he wanted to be different, so he didn’t drink any alcohol for most of his life. In fact, he only just started drinking socially in the past year, he said.
“I started that at age 70,” Allen said. “I said, ‘I’m old enough.’”
But he encourages people to make good changes at any age.
“I would want to say to people, no matter how old you are, it’s never too late to change,” Allen said, “to get one more day with your grandchildren and children.”
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:
609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.