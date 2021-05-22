Brigantine man learns late in life he has the gift of 'perfect poop'

A good donor candidate is an adult in good health who is known to the patient and who undergoes an extensive series of tests — both stool and blood, according to a Cooper spokesperson.

Blood tests rule out HIV and hepatitis, and stool tests make sure there are no organisms known to cause disease, such as MRSA.

Dr. Nina: Colorectal cancer screenings save lives While colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers, it is not on most people’s list o…

The fecal transplant was sprayed into her colon, where the bacteria began growing and calming down her system.

The Cooper spokesperson said candidates to receive a transplant usually are infected with a bacterium called C. difficile who relapse after multiple courses of antibiotics.

The bacterium usually infects older people and can cause symptoms ranging from diarrhea to life-threatening inflammation of the colon, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That was her issue, Pattie said.

Some doctors are experimenting with fecal transplants for other disorders, but Cooper is not involved in that research, the spokesperson said.

Colon cancer is preventable but rising among younger people Joanna Dranikoff never got a chance to qualify for routine colon cancer screenings, because …

There are not as many stool banks as needed to use the procedure more liberally, according to Cooper. It is even difficult to get the specialized tests done that are required by the FDA for the procedure