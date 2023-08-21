A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket sold Friday in Brigantine matched all five numbers to win $136,192, the New Jersey Lottery said.
The winning numbers were 05, 09, 12, 24 and 39, and the Xtra number was 04.
Retailer Beach Tobacco Cigar & Convenience will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said Monday in a news release.
