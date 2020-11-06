Brigantine Lions Club names guide dog after late Mayor Andy Simpson

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marchesani said while the Lions Club will never get to meet the dog, it will receive updates on him.

“We get the photo of the dog, and what we try to do in our fundraising campaign (for the $5,000) is we have posters made of the dog and we use them to get people to donate,” he said. “That works very well for us.”

The Brigantine Lions Club has purchased eight Seeing Eye dogs in the past 15 years. Typically, they get name recommendations from local schoolchildren, but the last three dogs, Andy included, have been named after members who have died. The two other dogs were named after members Tom Milous and Dante Paoloca.

But this effort is extra special, as Simpson had a true love for dogs.

“We know that he was crazy about his own dog, Lee-Lee,” Marchesani said of Simpson.

Last week, members of the Lions Club presented Andrew Simpson, the late mayor’s son, with a picture of the dog, a copy of the Seeing Eye dog certificate and a condolence letter from the organization.

“I thought it was really very fitting,” said Andrew Simpson, 35. “My father really loved dogs. We have had dogs since before I was born, and he always cared very deeply for them.”