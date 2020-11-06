Brigantine Lions Club names guide dog after late Mayor Andy Simpson

BRIGANTINE — The local Lions Club recently purchased a guide dog and named him Andy after a former mayor who died in August.
Andy Simpson, who was mayor from January 2019 until his death, died due to complications from kidney disease.
At Simpson’s memorial service, Brigantine Lions President Lou Marchesani announced the organization planned to raise the $5,000 needed to name a dog in Simpson’s honor.
Simpson was a member of the Lions Club for many years and served as the local chapter’s president in the late 1990s, Marchesani said.
“He always helped us out when we needed him,” he said of Simpson. “He let us have our wine tasting affair every year at his home, he contributed to all of our affairs, financially, and provided money for our car show for prize money.”
Andy the dog is a 1-year-old chocolate Labrador retriever. Marchesani said the dog has been in training as a guide dog at The Seeing Eye in Morristown, Morris County, since he was 4 months old. He must complete 18 months of training before being matched with a person in need.
It costs $70,000 to train the dog and maintain its partnership with someone in need, according to The Seeing Eye website. Funds are raised through donations and gifts from individuals, corporations and foundations. For a $5,000 donation, a Seeing Eye dog can be named at the donor’s choosing.
Marchesani said while the Lions Club will never get to meet the dog, it will receive updates on him.
“We get the photo of the dog, and what we try to do in our fundraising campaign (for the $5,000) is we have posters made of the dog and we use them to get people to donate,” he said. “That works very well for us.”
The Brigantine Lions Club has purchased eight Seeing Eye dogs in the past 15 years. Typically, they get name recommendations from local schoolchildren, but the last three dogs, Andy included, have been named after members who have died. The two other dogs were named after members Tom Milous and Dante Paoloca.
But this effort is extra special, as Simpson had a true love for dogs.
“We know that he was crazy about his own dog, Lee-Lee,” Marchesani said of Simpson.
Last week, members of the Lions Club presented Andrew Simpson, the late mayor’s son, with a picture of the dog, a copy of the Seeing Eye dog certificate and a condolence letter from the organization.
“I thought it was really very fitting,” said Andrew Simpson, 35. “My father really loved dogs. We have had dogs since before I was born, and he always cared very deeply for them.”
He added that in talking with Marchesani during the presentation, he learned of his father’s dedication and involvement as a member of the Lions Club and how much he helped the organization.
“You see your parents through your lens,” he said. “And to have other people come up to you and talk about how much (his dad) meant to them and how much he did for the organization, it meant a lot. It makes me feel really good.”
