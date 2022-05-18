Brigantine lifeguard officials anticipate new contract by Memorial Day weekend

BRIGANTINE — After petitioning city leaders and gaining public support, the city's lifeguards anticipate they should have a new contract in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The Brigantine Beach Patrol and its union had felt unsatisfied with contract talks, insisting city lifeguards need a competitive salary if the patrol wants to attract and retain staff. They made their opinion public last week, getting the public, City Council members and other city officials to back them.

"We've been heard over the past couple of days," said Brigantine Beach Patrol Lifeguard Association representative Ron DeFelice following Wednesday's council meeting, which he and 20 to 30 guards attended. "The community support that we've had for our association, our members and what we do has been overwhelming. We're really happy about it."

DeFelice wouldn't comment on where contract negotiations stand, citing policy reasons.

Each council member at Wednesday's meeting acknowledged the guards' attendance, wearing strings of orange and blue, the Beach Patrol's uniform colors, pinned to their shirts, supporting those who keep the city's beaches safe each summer.

Mayor Vince Sera knows how risky watching over thousands of Jersey Shore visitors can be.

Sera, standing next to DeFelice and other association representatives, reminded his peers that he, too, was a city lifeguard, having manned the city's lifeguard stands for 19 years. Before being elected to council, Sera was the Lifeguard Association's president.

"There is no one on this council and no one in this city who doesn't know the outstanding job that each and every one of you do," Sera said in an emotional speech before starting the meeting's official business.

The city is committed to getting a deal that pays its lifeguards competitively, Sera said.

Under the latest contract, which was signed in 2017 and lasted until Dec. 31, first-year lifeguards earned $90 per day. Senior-level guards, with over 20 years on the patrol, could make up to $150 per day.

The pay scale was adjusted following the contract being signed since New Jersey law began pushing the state's minimum wage toward $15 per hour, DeFelice previously said.

"We're just trying to be competitive as everyone else," DeFelice said.

Avalon, in Cape May County, pays first-year lifeguards more than $19 per hour, one of the area's most competitive wages. Each year, the borough's guards get a 25-cent raise.

Senior guards serving for 10 years or more make about $21 hourly.

Brigantine's issue mimics others statewide.

Collectively, beach patrols statewide feel unease about keeping senior guards or failing to hire new ones, especially with the current labor market and growing inflation pouncing on Americans within the past year.

"I have a car payment, I'm in college, so I'm worried about my money just as everyone else is," said seven-year city lifeguard Nick Schiavo. "It's definitely a concern, but I trust that my reps will handle negotiations well."

The city native admits he, like anyone, could find employment with a competitive salary elsewhere, but nothing is as thrilling as protecting the lives of the residents of and the tourists who visit his hometown.

"There's no job like it," Schiavo said, admitting he almost didn't enter lifeguarding when considering it. "Whether working in retail or food, this job, to me, is the best one that you can ever have."

