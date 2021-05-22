 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brigantine kid to surf 365th straight day Monday, hitting waves from LBI to Cape May
0 comments
top story

Brigantine kid to surf 365th straight day Monday, hitting waves from LBI to Cape May

{{featured_button_text}}
Surfer Kid

Carter Doorley, a 10-year-old from Brigantine, has surfed nearly every day for a year. Day 365 is Monday.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Carter Doorley surfs 100 days in a row in Brigantine

A 10-year-old from Brigantine is about to set a personal goal Monday when he hits the waves for his 365th straight day.

Carter Doorley has been surfing every day for the past year come rain, shine, snow, nor'easter or barely any waves at all. He set his goal last spring during quarantine in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I said to my mom, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool?’ and she said, ‘Yes,’” he previously told The Press. “And then every day she’s been helping me. I surf for at least an hour so I can have as much fun as I can.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

But he isn't just surfing. During his long walks to the jetty in Brigantine and hours spent catching waves, Carter has helped raise money and collect items for charities. He's also picked up trash on the beach whenever he's carrying his surfboard to the waves.

His mom, Dawn, has been with Carter every day trekking down to the beach and recording videos of him in action to post to his social media page. Carter's Instagram, Cartercatcheswaves, has more than 1,300 followers.

For day 365, Carter is starting at 6 a.m. and will surf about 10 spots along the shore in South Jersey. He will start in Harvey Cedars and head south to Surf City, Beach Haven, Holgate, Atlantic City, Margate, Longport, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Avalon, Stone Harbor, Wildwood and Cape May.

Want to surf with Carter? Head to his Instagram page to see where he'll be throughout the day Monday.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News