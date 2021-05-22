Brigantine kid to surf 365th straight day Monday, hitting waves from LBI to Cape May

A 10-year-old from Brigantine is about to set a personal goal Monday when he hits the waves for his 365th straight day.
Carter Doorley has been surfing every day for the past year come rain, shine, snow, nor'easter or barely any waves at all. He set his goal last spring during quarantine in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I said to my mom, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool?’ and she said, ‘Yes,’” he previously told The Press. “And then every day she’s been helping me. I surf for at least an hour so I can have as much fun as I can.”
BRIGANTINE — Carter Doorley stood at the top of the lifeguard stand at the city’s jetty and …
But he isn't just surfing. During his long walks to the jetty in Brigantine and hours spent catching waves, Carter has helped raise money and collect items for charities. He's also picked up trash on the beach whenever he's carrying his surfboard to the waves.
His mom, Dawn, has been with Carter every day trekking down to the beach and recording videos of him in action to post to his social media page. Carter's Instagram, Cartercatcheswaves, has more than 1,300 followers.
For day 365, Carter is starting at 6 a.m. and will surf about 10 spots along the shore in South Jersey. He will start in Harvey Cedars and head south to Surf City, Beach Haven, Holgate, Atlantic City, Margate, Longport, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Avalon, Stone Harbor, Wildwood and Cape May.
Want to surf with Carter? Head to his Instagram page to see where he'll be throughout the day Monday.
