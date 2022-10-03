Brigantine invites feedback on offshore wind development

BRIGANTINE — The mayor and City Council will address residents' concerns about planned offshore wind projects during a town hall at 10 a.m. Saturday at the city's Community School, Mayor Vince Sera said in a press release Monday.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has greenlighted two separate projects planned by Ørsted and Atlantic Shores for wind turbines off the coast.

Sera said community discussions about the projects are vital.

The Atlantic Shores project, which city officials said is one of the state's largest, will surround Brigantine about 10 miles off the coast as it stretches from Atlantic City to Long Beach Island.

Both projects are part of Gov. Phil Murphy's push for New Jersey to be a leading contributor in the nation's clean-energy power supply and technology.

“It’s still very unclear what impact this work will have on Brigantine and the surrounding communities,” Sera said. “There’s a lot of mixed opinions concerning this technology, and our City Council members want to do all we can to provide accurate information and to help minimize any potential negative impacts to our shore communities.”

Sera said he also is working to set up a joint community meeting with Atlantic Shores on Nov. 12 at the Brigantine Community Center, where homeowners can ask their questions to the company.

Residents of shore towns have been both optimistic and skeptical about the projects, which are said to help power millions of New Jersey homes in a push for clean energy in the United States.

Some Ocean City's residents have pushed back against Ørsted's stretch of the wind farm, unsure of how having offshore turbines could affect property values once they're completed.

Like Brigantine, Ocean City planned another public meeting about offshore wind for Monday at the Flanders Hotel, but it was canceled as the area dealt with tidal flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ian.