 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brigantine invites feedback on offshore wind development

  • 0
Biden Offshore Wind

Offshore wind turbines operate Aug. 15, 2016, near Block Island, R.I. 

 Michael Dwyer, Associated Press

BRIGANTINE — The mayor and City Council will address residents' concerns about planned offshore wind projects during a town hall at 10 a.m. Saturday at the city's Community School, Mayor Vince Sera said in a press release Monday. 

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has greenlighted two separate projects planned by Ørsted and Atlantic Shores for wind turbines off the coast.

Sera said community discussions about the projects are vital.  

The Atlantic Shores project, which city officials said is one of the state's largest, will surround Brigantine about 10 miles off the coast as it stretches from Atlantic City to Long Beach Island.

People are also reading…

Both projects are part of Gov. Phil Murphy's push for New Jersey to be a leading contributor in the nation's clean-energy power supply and technology.

“It’s still very unclear what impact this work will have on Brigantine and the surrounding communities,” Sera said. “There’s a lot of mixed opinions concerning this technology, and our City Council members want to do all we can to provide accurate information and to help minimize any potential negative impacts to our shore communities.”

Sera said he also is working to set up a joint community meeting with Atlantic Shores on Nov. 12 at the Brigantine Community Center, where homeowners can ask their questions to the company. 

Residents of shore towns have been both optimistic and skeptical about the projects, which are said to help power millions of New Jersey homes in a push for clean energy in the United States. 

Some Ocean City's residents have pushed back against Ørsted's stretch of the wind farm, unsure of how having offshore turbines could affect property values once they're completed. 

Like Brigantine, Ocean City planned another public meeting about offshore wind for Monday at the Flanders Hotel, but it was canceled as the area dealt with tidal flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

Suit: MGM paid problem gambler to not report online glitches

A New York City man alleges in a lawsuit that an Atlantic City casino and others paid him $30,000 a month to not report being repeatedly disconnected while gambling online. Sam Antar says he is a compulsive gambler. He says his habit was well-known to defendants including the Borgata casino, MGM Resorts International, and its online partner Entain. He says he gambled more than $29 million over nine months, getting disconnected every 15 minutes or so. His lawsuit accuses the defendants of fraud, racketeering and other transgressions. The companies either declined comment or did not respond to requests to do so.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil's heated presidential election heads into second round

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News