BRIGANTINE — State and federal lawmakers joined local officials and residents in expressing continued concern about wind energy projects happening off its coast.

To keep the community updated about the projects, the barrier island hosted its third offshore wind energy meeting Saturday at the Community School. The three-hour meeting was open to the public. It included presentations, remarks from local and state officials, and a question-and-answer segment.

Mayor Vince Sera, who led the meeting, gave a brief overview of offshore wind energy, community concerns about the unusual number of whale deaths in the area and the desire for scientific testing to determine whether there is a connection between ocean wind activity and the whale deaths. He also informed people about the city's request for a moratorium on wind work, and the coastal coalition being formed by elected officials from New York to Maryland.

“Brigantine City Council supports the need for clean energy solutions but has a lot of concerns about the impacts these ocean wind projects may already be having on whales and other marine life," Sera said. "It’s very important for us to get real scientifically supported facts and proof that these projects will not harm our marine mammals or disrupt the ocean environment before anything can move forward. It would be simply irresponsible to try to fast track these projects without getting all the facts.”

Wind energy companies Ørsted North America and Atlantic Shores have plans to build offshore wind turbines 10 to 15 miles off New Jersey's shoreline. Atlantic Shores plans to build at least 111 wind turbines across 183,353 acres at three different sites off New Jersey by 2027. Construction for Danish wind company Ørsted's Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2 projects is set to begin next year, with at least 99 turbines fully operational by 2025.

Gov. Phil Murphy has said he supports offshore wind for its ability to create jobs, reduce the garden state's carbon emissions and generate renewable energy. He has set an offshore wind goal for the state of 11,000 megawatts by 2040.

But residents and local government officials have been critical of the plans.

"Believe it or not, this is about freedom. We don't want it. We live here, but it's being forced upon us regardless of what we say and what we do, and that's wrong," said U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, at Saturday's meeting.

Van Drew said offshore wind will have adverse affects on jobs, the economy, environment, tourism and the fishing industry.

"We want business, and we want to create jobs, but you don't create jobs by destroying the environment, by destroying other jobs, by destroy fishing, by destroying tourism," said Van Drew. "That's not the way you do it."

Calls for a moratorium

Since December, eight dead whales have washed up on New Jersey and New York's beaches, including two humpbacks in Atlantic City and one in Brigantine.

City Council voted to call for a moratorium on offshore wind projects Jan. 18, lasting until state and federal agencies perform a full investigation into the whale deaths.

Mayors in 11 shore towns, including Margate, Stone Harbor and North Wildwood, joined Brigantine in calling for a moratorium. On the mainland, Linwood also supports a moratorium, while Galloway Township is expected to consider the matter this week. The 12 mayors sent a letter to state and federal representatives Jan. 30 calling for the moratorium, citing the number of whale deaths this winter.

Although federal authorities say there is no indication that surveying work in preparation for offshore wind has contributed to the whale deaths, officials and other critics say the absence of data is not proof that the two aren't linked.

State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, is among those calling for a moratorium.

"What were you doing? Where were you doing it? And when were you doing it so we can understand if this was any type of correlation, or had any type of impact on what is happening to our marine life?" Polistina said at Saturday's meeting. "We potentially could disrupt the entire marine ecosystem."

Polistina said he was working with state government for more clarity and transparency on the costs and impacts of offshore wind, especially the surveying being done. He said the state should look into other forms of renewable energy, such as solar and nuclear power.

Ocean Wind 1 was collecting samples off Ocean City last month, but company officials said they haven't used sound for surveys since the summer.

Atlantic Shores issued a notice to mariners the week of Jan. 30 that the vessel Furgo Enterprise will be using sound in survey operations 46 miles off the coast, between Sandy Hook and Brigantine, until June 1.

The vessel HOS Browning also will be conducting operations for Atlantic Shores with a marine drill rig within its lease area until March 31.

Atlantic Shores did not provide details of its offshore activities this winter after a request from The Press of Atlantic City, but survey work was underway in January.

Polistina noted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association has approved marine animal injury "takes" for Ørsted and Atlantic Shores, which allow the wind energy companies to harm and/or injure sea life.

Residents' views

Residents who spoke said the wind projects appear to have more cons than pros. They said the windmills will have an impact visually, on their energy rates, property values, local ecologies and real estate.

Chris Pilacitella, a lawyer who is part of the citizens action group Save Long Beach Island, said he combed through a 4,000-page construction document from Atlantic Shores.

"We're going to have 357 turbines the size of the Eiffel Tower lining our coastline," Pilacitella told the crowd. "Every one of these red dots is an Effiel Tower."

"Jesus," someone in the crowd gasped.

Pilacitella said the Atlantic Shores projects would "definitely destroy New Jersey's shores" and "would become the dominant feature in the seascape," industrializing the New Jersey shoreline.

The document also noted the wind turbines would be potentially visible up to 40 miles away from any beach, bay, river and even inland points.

During the question-and-answer segment, residents asked whether their tax dollars would fund these projects, about the results of the whale necropsies, why the whales were dying, why representatives from Atlantic Shores or Ørsted weren't at the meeting, and what they could do to stop offshore wind. Others asked whether it was too late to do anything.

Keith Moore from the citizens action group Defend Brigantine Beach said the most important things people could do would be to share information about offshore wind with others, educate themselves on the situation, form local action groups in their own communities and contact their local officials.

Moore also said a coalition of citizen action groups for responsible energy was being formed. The coalition will include groups all along the East Coast.

Van Drew said he was going to have a congressional hearing on offshore wind projects on or near March 16, although a location hasn't been determined.

"Our group does believe in responsible green energy," Moore said. "But we do believe that this project is both irresponsible and reckless. These wind farms have never been built to the size and magnitude that we're going to see off our coast."