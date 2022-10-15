Brigantine hosts Bridge Fest event to celebrate 50th birthday of Brigantine bridge

BRIGANTINE — The city hosted a community-wide event Saturday to celebrate the 50th birthday of the Vincent S. Haneman Memorial Bridge that connects Brigantine to Atlantic City and beyond.

"This is the perfect event to celebrate our city," said Kelsea Miller, 35, of Brigantine. "It really brings the community together."

The event, titled "Bridge Fest," kicked off at 9 a.m. with a fall farmers market in which over 50 vendors lined up in the parking lot in front of the Brigantine Community School.

Hundreds turned up for the market and had the opportunity to purchase a wide variety of items, including alcohol from local breweries, fresh seafood and homemade peanut butter. For those who like adding heat to their food, Hank Sauce of Sea Isle City had them covered, selling many flavors of their product.

"I love putting hot sauce on everything, and I love supporting local businesses when I can, so this was the perfect thing for me to pick up here," said Jake Crane, 28, of Brigantine.

The market also allowed people to pick up fresh fruits and vegetables.

"I came here to look for a couple of pumpkins because we are getting closer to that time of the year, and my kids always enjoy carving them," said Elena Santos, a mother of four from Atlantic City.

After the farmers market, the festivities shifted toward the Bridge Fest 5k Run/Walk. The event began at 3 p.m. at the Cove Restaurant, and participants followed a course through the south side of the city before finishing back at the restaurant.

Hundreds participated, and the top male and female finishers were each going to receive a trophy.

While the run/walk was a fun event for the whole family, it also brought in some avid runners.

Jessica Williams, of Egg Harbor Township, was at the farmers market in the morning and ran the race in the afternoon.

"I'm definitely excited to run in the race," Williams said. "I run a lot of 5Ks, and I've been getting quicker with each one that I do. So my goal for today is to just have fun and try to get to the finish line faster than I did in the race before."

Jerome Bishop, of Atlantic City, finished third in the last 5K he participated in and was hoping to do a couple of spots better in this one.

"The last race I ran in, I felt like I gave it away because I set too fast of a pace at the beginning," Bishop said. "So this time around I'm going to try to save a little more energy for the end. But nevertheless, no matter where I end up, it's a beautiful day out, and I'm glad to be here to support the city of Brigantine."

The Bridge Crawl was set to begin after the conclusion of the race and serve as a finale for the festival. The crawl encouraged people to check out the island's restaurants, shops and other businesses. Several area businesses had Bridge Fest-themed specials to celebrate the occasion.