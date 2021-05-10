 Skip to main content
Brigantine honors police bike tour that cycles from Atlantic City to Washington D.C.
Brigantine honors police bike tour that cycles from Atlantic City to Washington D.C.

Law Enforcement United—New Jersey Division rides into Brigantine during it's "Road to Hope" tour from Atlantic City to Washington, D.C.

BRIGANTINE — City officials held a ceremony Monday morning commemorating the Law Enforcement United "Road to Hope" bicycle tour that stopped over in the city during the trek from Atlantic City to Washington D.C.

Law Enforcement United "is founded upon and committed to honoring officers who have died in the line of duty, and ensuring that their surviving family is supported and not forgotten," according to its website. The organization has multiple state divisions and holds similar tours in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia that all end in the nation's capital. The "Road to Hope" tour is a three-day ride that covers more than 250 miles. The tour begins on May 10 each year which kicks off Police Week. This year, the New Jersey tour had about 40 riders.

The cyclists had a police escort as they stopped at the Brigantine Police Department where Councilman Dennis Haney, who was a trooper with the New Jersey State Police for 24 years, recognized eight fallen law enforcement officers from around the country. To commemorate their service, he issued proclamations, on behalf of the city of Brigantine, to the officers’ family members or coworkers.  Haney also issued proclamations for the Law Enforcement United — New Jersey Division and TEAM BRIGANTINE, a local group of cyclists who have been riding in the tour for 10 years.

