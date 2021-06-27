Brigantine honors memory of Mayor Andy Simpson

A dedication ceremony was held Sunday morning with about 150 people in attendance to rename the clubhouse at Brigantine Golf Links in honor of the late Mayor Andrew C. "Andy" Simpson, Gabriel DeLiberty, head golf professional, said.

Simpson was a lifelong Brigantine resident. He was the mayor when he died in August at age 62 after a battle with kidney disease.

While Simpson was mayor, he wanted to keep the golf course part of the city, DeLiberty said. Brigantine is the only barrier island on the East Coast with a golf course, DeLiberty said.

When Simpson was younger, he played football for the Brigantine Rams and was still an avid supporter of the team. He was also a member of the Brigantine Beach Patrol.

Among the businesses Simpson owned and operated were A&L Tire in Brigantine. He was a past president of the Brigantine Lions Club, the Brigantine Chamber of Commerce and the Brigantine Republican Club.