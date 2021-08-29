Brigantine holds first ever "Night in Venice" boat parade

Brigantine held its fist annual "Night in Venice" event Saturday night.

The boat parade, modeled after Ocean City's widely popular event, featured the theme "Honoring Our Heroes" to honor frontline workers during the pandemic. It was organized by the group Real Brigantine on Facebook.

The parade began in the Cove and proceeded toward Harbour Beach Boulevard, circled and made its way back toward the Cove and out into Absecon Inlet. The parade then followed the inland waterway behind Brigantine into the City Dock at Brigantine Elks.

Boats and crews were decorated, and homes along the bay were asked to decorate and show support, as well.

Boaters had to wait a week to celebrate, as Hurricane Henri's presence in the Northeast pushed the original date of Aug. 22 to Saturday. Saturday's start was a bit delayed due to this weekend's storms.

— John Russo

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.