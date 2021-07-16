Brigantine forms committee to study combined county court proposal

BRIGANTINE — City officials on Wednesday formed a bipartisan committee to study a proposal to establish a countywide municipal court system.
Mayor Vince Sera joined City Council members Neil Kane and Rick DeLucry to form the committee to evaluate the proposal, put forward this year by Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson. County Counsel James F. Ferguson and recently retired Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson spent much of last spring pitching the idea to municipal governments, promising savings and a more efficient court system.
“We are aware of the potential savings Brigantine could receive by joining the proposed county court system but still have a number of considerations and questions we would like answered before making any final decision,” Sera said in a statement Friday.
The county has projected a total savings in excess of $1 million if at least 11 municipalities join the project. According to Ferguson, at least eight towns would have to join for the proposal to be viable.
If Brigantine says yes, it would be number eight.
Brigantine’s new committee has requested financial calculations and supporting documentation for the projected savings, according to information released Friday, and for costs and revenue projected by the county for running the Brigantine court. Sera also requested additional details on any expenses not included in the county’s proposed budget.
“In order to make a responsible decision, it is critical we understand exactly which expenses will be paid for out of the county’s budget, along with any incremental expenses and the related costs,” Sera said.
Brigantine’s county court committee also will review and assess the operations and services provided by the local court to determine whether they could be adequately replaced in a county system, according to the city statement.
“The committee will begin formal discussions and meetings once they receive the financial information requested from the county,” the statement reads.
This week, Northfield City Council unanimously approved a resolution supporting joining the consolidated court system. Levinson said the county also has buy-in from Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Linwood, Weymouth Township, Estell Manor and Ventnor.
Most towns have held back. Some have argued they will not see a savings, while others cited recent consolidations outside the proposed county system. Supporters of the proposal have suggested some also fear a loss of local control.
In a statement Wednesday, Levinson expressed frustration with delays form towns.
“This is an opportunity for Atlantic County to once again be in the forefront, serving as a model for the rest of the state in consolidating services for the benefits of its taxpayers,” he said. “We want to have the new court system up and running by January 2022. The longer these towns drag their feet, the more difficult that timeline becomes.”
Levinson argued the county has addressed all the local concerns already.
“The consolidated court proposal has extraordinary merit. We’ve addressed all the concerns, including travel and police overtime, but it never seems to be enough,” said Levinson. “The ball is now in their court.”
