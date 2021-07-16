Brigantine forms committee to study combined county court proposal

“In order to make a responsible decision, it is critical we understand exactly which expenses will be paid for out of the county’s budget, along with any incremental expenses and the related costs,” Sera said.

Brigantine’s county court committee also will review and assess the operations and services provided by the local court to determine whether they could be adequately replaced in a county system, according to the city statement.

“The committee will begin formal discussions and meetings once they receive the financial information requested from the county,” the statement reads.

This week, Northfield City Council unanimously approved a resolution supporting joining the consolidated court system. Levinson said the county also has buy-in from Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township, Linwood, Weymouth Township, Estell Manor and Ventnor.

Most towns have held back. Some have argued they will not see a savings, while others cited recent consolidations outside the proposed county system. Supporters of the proposal have suggested some also fear a loss of local control.

In a statement Wednesday, Levinson expressed frustration with delays form towns.