Brigantine first responders reunite with woman they saved from drowning

Woman saved from drowning in Brigantine thanks first responders

Kassandra, left, 28, thanks Brigantine police, fire and Beach Patrol members for saving her life July 13. She had entered the water to save her two small children who were struggling and went under herself. She was in critical condition for a time, but her children were uninjured.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

BRIGANTINE — A 28-year-old woman saved by first responders July 13 after almost drowning while trying to save her two small children in the ocean visited them Thursday to thank them.

Police identified her only as Kassandra and said she presented members of the Police and Fire departments and the Beach Patrol with handmade wooden flags as a token of her appreciation.

Kassandra was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the incident, but her two children were not injured.

Public safety personnel told her it was her quick actions that saved her children, and it was police Officer Joseph Sweet who saved Kassandra, along with members of the Beach Patrol and Fire Department.

Another person on the beach saw Kassandra struggle and go under and alerted members of the Beach Patrol who were training nearby.

Officer Julianna Rote and dispatcher Elizabeth Huenke were commended for taking Kassandra's children into their care for several hours until other family members were located.

Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call at 9:28 a.m. July 13 for a swimmer in distress. Lifeguards do not come on duty until 10 a.m.

The Beach Patrol arrived and rescued two young children and their mother, Kassandra, from the water. Police did not specify where on the beach the rescue took place.

First responders performed lifesaving measures on Kassandra before she was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Beaches are guarded from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Waders and swimmers are encouraged to do so only at guarded beaches and between the flags designating swimming areas.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

