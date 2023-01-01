Brigantine Elks Lodge hosts veterans

Left: Veterans from Vineland and Winslow Township broke bread with the Brigantine Elks. Right: Eric Anderson from the Brigantine Elks Veterans Service Committee assists veterans off the bus as they arrive.
Karen Geller photos, provided
Eric Anderson from the Brigantine Elks Veterans Service Committee assists veterans off the bus as they arrive.
Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428 served lunch and provided entertainment for veterans and guests during the Army/Navy Veterans Fellowship Day on Dec. 10.
Veterans Service Committee members prepared a lunch of prime rib, crab cakes, potatoes and more for veterans from the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home and Veterans Haven South in Winslow Township. The event was held at the Elks Lodge.
The day included plenty of food, live music, a flag presentation, speakers, raffle and bingo, supported by a $6,000 Elks National Foundation Beacon grant.
