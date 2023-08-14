A scene of the Brigantine dredging project Friday. About 850,000 cubic yards of sand will be dredged from the Brigantine Channel to the beaches around the 14th Street Seawall, down to Vernon Place as part of the North Beach Replenishment project.
BRIGANTINE — Dredging work at the northern end of the city’s beach is underway.
The $18.9 million dredging project is a collaboration among the city, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
Virginia-based Norfolk Dredging Company is in the process of moving 850,000 cubic yards of sand from the North End’s “Wreck Inlet,” also known as the Brigantine Channel, to the border of the North Brigantine Natural Area, where the 4x4 beach entrance is. The dredging will span a dozen blocks to Vernon Place but could go farther south depending on what the Army Corps and DEP determine the island’s needs are, Mayor Vince Sera said.
“As it stands right now, many of our oceanfront homes on the north end are close to being hit by waves on just a normal high tide. This project will help put a little more distance between those homes and the ocean, providing our community with an extra layer of protection against nor’easters and other costal storms,” Sera said. “The replenishment will also create a beautiful beach for our residents and visitors to enjoy.”
The beach fill will give the island protection against storms and refill dunes. This will provide homeowners who live in the north end of the island additional protection against weather and erosion since there’s no seawall past 14th Street (at the time the seawall was completed in 1996, there were no homes north of 14th Street).
As part of the Army Corps’ beach fill program, every six to eight years contractors come back and refill the sand that has been lost.
The last beach fill was in 2017, but all of Brigantine’s beaches have seen significant sand loss since then.
The project was supposed to start in July but was delayed due to the availability of contractors, Sera said.
Sera said the full replenishment calls for 1.2 million cubic yards of sand, which the city requested the funding for. But the Army Corps only approved 850,000 cubic yards.
The city is also working with the county, federal and state governments to extend the seawall past 14th Street. A Federal Emergency Management Agency application for the extension may be submitted in the fall.
Sera said the city would like to extend the seawall another 275 feet north of 14th Street to provide better protection for residents living in that area.
“The city will provide more information about the jetties and the extension of the seawall as the information becomes available,” Sera said.
