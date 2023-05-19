Officials from Brigantine, Margate and Ventnor will host a joint community meeting at noon Saturday at the Dominic Potena Arts Center in Margate to discuss the potential impacts of offshore wind development off South Jersey.

The meeting, sponsored by the Downbeach Coalition in partnership with state Sen. Vince Polistina and Assembly members Claire Swift and Don Guardian, all R-Atlantic, is in response to the communities' growing concerns about the economic and environmental impact of offshore wind.

The meeting will feature presentations from U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, Polistina, Dr. Bob Stern from the Save Long Beach Island citizens action group, attorney Chris Placitella and Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera.

“We’ve already seen a large number of unexplained whale and dolphin deaths up and down the coast in the same areas that the ocean wind companies are doing their survey work, and we need to know if there is any connection between the work they’re doing and these tragic deaths,” Sera said Tuesday.

Ventnor officials urged residents, second homeowners, visitors and business owners to attend the meeting.

"It is important to become more informed on the impacts the wind turbines and the construction process itself will have on our environment. We all love where we live and have made efforts to protect our communities from outside impacts that can negatively impact our homes, our livelihoods and our marine environment," Ventnor Mayor Lance Landgraf said.

Landgraf and Sera were two of several New Jersey mayors who have signed a memorandum calling for the halt of development of all offshore wind projects until more studies are done and can show that testing and other pre-construction offshore wind activities are not harming marine life.

Federal agencies like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management have said there is no proof that offshore wind testing has caused the marine mammal deaths. Some of the whale deaths have been attributed to vessel strikes, and some experts have argued that a warming ocean has brought whales and their food closer to shore, raising the likelihood of strandings.

Since December, New Jersey has seen a number of marine mammal strandings on its coast, including two humpback whales in Atlantic City and one in Brigantine.

But officials' opposition does not lie solely in whale deaths.

"Concerns beyond the effect on our marine environment include the impact on our views from the beaches," said Landgraf. "Recently, Ventnor received notice from one of the developers that the proposed turbines will have a negative effect on the views and vistas of two historic structures in our community. One is our fishing pier, the longest fishing pier in the state. Should these turbines be constructed just 10 miles off our coast, this will have a devastating impact on our community by negatively impacting our shore community and discouraging tourism, our region’s life blood."