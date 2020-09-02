BRIGANTINE — City Council appointed Vince Sera the city's new mayor Wednesday night. 

The appointment came after the city's elected mayor, Andy Simpson, died Aug. 24 at 62 after a battle with kidney disease. Simpson was elected in 2018 and had served since January 2019.

Sera, 44, has served on council since 2014 and had been acting mayor since the spring.

He will serve as mayor until an election for the seat is held.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

