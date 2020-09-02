BRIGANTINE — City Council appointed Vince Sera the city's new mayor Wednesday night.
The appointment came after the city's elected mayor, Andy Simpson, died Aug. 24 at 62 after a battle with kidney disease. Simpson was elected in 2018 and had served since January 2019.
Sera, 44, has served on council since 2014 and had been acting mayor since the spring.
He will serve as mayor until an election for the seat is held.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Simpson kidney transplant
Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson talks about receiving a kidney transplant from neighbor Dena Kabala, in his home, Friday, March 13, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Kidney
Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson’s family is doing everything it can, including use of a billboard, to find a kidney donor to save his life. From left, Katie Simpson, Simpson, Meggan Advena and Ryan Courtney on Friday at Bootlegger’s Liquor Outlet, the Northfield business Simpson co-owns.
Edward Lea / staff photographer/
