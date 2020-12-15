Brigantine City Council to vote on prohibiting livestock in the city

Charlotte Blackwelder, a Brigantine neighbor, feeds an apple to Starlight Nova, attended to by Coco Kralick, 9, who brought the horse to their home, in a photo from February.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
BRIGANTINE — City Council will vote Wednesday on an ordinance that would prohibit ownership, possession and maintenance of livestock in the city.
The ordinance states that livestock, which includes but is not limited to horses, cows, bulls, pigs and goats, "is inconsistent with the general good health and well-being of persons in the city."
Last winter, a city resident housed a rescue pony on her property temporarily to acclimate the horse to familiar sights and sounds before relocating her to a farm in Galloway Township. The horse,
Starlight Nova, became a celebrity in the shore town as city officials said there had not been another horse living in Brigantine in recent memory. At the time, there were no ordinances prohibiting the boarding of horses.
Starlight Nova
Neighbor Charlotte Blackwelder feeds an apple to Starlight Nova on Thursday. ‘She kind of knows me now,’ said Blackwelder. ‘She’s just so pretty and so different. I never saw a horse that color, and she’s just very friendly.’
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
