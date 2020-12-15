 Skip to main content
Brigantine City Council to vote on prohibiting livestock in the city
Starlight Nova

Charlotte Blackwelder, a Brigantine neighbor, feeds an apple to Starlight Nova, attended to by Coco Kralick, 9, who brought the horse to their home, in a photo from February.

BRIGANTINE — City Council will vote Wednesday on an ordinance that would prohibit ownership, possession and maintenance of livestock in the city.

The ordinance states that livestock, which includes but is not limited to horses, cows, bulls, pigs and goats, "is inconsistent with the general good health and well-being of persons in the city."

Last winter, a city resident housed a rescue pony on her property temporarily to acclimate the horse to familiar sights and sounds before relocating her to a farm in Galloway Township. The horse, Starlight Nova, became a celebrity in the shore town as city officials said there had not been another horse living in Brigantine in recent memory. At the time, there were no ordinances prohibiting the boarding of horses.

