Brigantine City Council to vote on new beach patrol contract Wednesday

BRIGANTINE — The city's beach patrol, after weeks of deliberations, has agreed to a new contract.

The city council will vote on its contract during its meeting Wednesday.

The meeting will be held at City Hall at 5 p.m.

City lifeguards and Brigantine City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Association members have been publicly outspoken about their efforts to increase lifeguard wages to attract and retain guards for summer, in anticipation that not having competitive wages could limit the patrol's manpower and cause multiple city beaches to close for swimmers.

Currently, under the contract that expired Dec. 31, new lifeguards were making slightly over $11, given that the contract was enacted prior to New Jersey's minimum wage hike taking effect. Senior guards would make slightly over $19 an hour, according to the contract.

The new contract's pay scale won't be known until City Council's approval, City Manager Jim Bennett said Tuesday.

Beach patrols statewide have been fighting for raises to attract and rehire staff members amid the U.S.'s record-high inflation and current labor market.

