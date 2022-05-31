 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Brigantine City Council to vote on new beach patrol contract Wednesday

  • 0
070921-pac-spt-lifeguards

The scene on the Brigantine beach during the Chief Bill Kuhn Lifeguard Invitational in 2021.

 MATTHEW STRABUK PHOTOS, FOR THE PRESS

BRIGANTINE — The city's beach patrol, after weeks of deliberations, has agreed to a new contract.

The city council will vote on its contract during its meeting Wednesday.

The meeting will be held at City Hall at 5 p.m.

City lifeguards and Brigantine City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Association members have been publicly outspoken about their efforts to increase lifeguard wages to attract and retain guards for summer, in anticipation that not having competitive wages could limit the patrol's manpower and cause multiple city beaches to close for swimmers.

Currently, under the contract that expired Dec. 31, new lifeguards were making slightly over $11, given that the contract was enacted prior to New Jersey's minimum wage hike taking effect. Senior guards would make slightly over $19 an hour, according to the contract.

The new contract's pay scale won't be known until City Council's approval, City Manager Jim Bennett said Tuesday.

People are also reading…

Beach patrols statewide have been fighting for raises to attract and rehire staff members amid the U.S.'s record-high inflation and current labor market.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Kawasak has developed a goat-shaped robot you can ride

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News