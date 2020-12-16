Brigantine City Council tables vote on prohibiting livestock in the city

BRIGANTINE—City Council tabled an ordinance Wednesday night that would prohibit ownership, possession and maintenance of livestock in the city.

The ordinance states that livestock, which includes but is not limited to horses, cows, bulls, pigs and goats, “is inconsistent with the general good health and well-being of persons in the city.”

Last winter, a city resident housed a rescue pony on her property temporarily to acclimate the horse to familiar sights and sounds before relocating her to a farm in Galloway Township. The horse, Starlight Nova, became a celebrity in the shore town as city officials said there had not been another horse living in Brigantine in recent memory. At the time, there were no ordinances prohibiting the boarding of horses.

Mayor Vince Sera said that an animal rights advocate reached out to him about a month ago about the safety and welfare of horses on the island.

“I know how much people loved the horse,” he said. “But the living conditions aren’t healthy."

What he learned from the advocate is that standard practice for a horse is a minimum of one acre, but two to three acres is recommended.

“No property in Brigantine meets that standard,” he said.