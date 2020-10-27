Brigantine City Council proposes increased beach tag fees for 2021 beach season

BRIGANTINE — At the Oct. 21 council meeting, Brigantine city officials proposed an increase to regular seasonal beach badge fees for the 2021 summer season.
Officials said the increase is to cover costs of operating Brigantine beaches for the anticipated deficit of roughly $400,000 in beach-related revenues in 2021.
City officials proposed a $5 increase for seasonal beach badges, meaning badges purchased pre-season will cost $20, while those purchased in-season will be $25. Senior badges will remain free, and badges for people 62–65 years of age will remain $8 pre-season and cost $20 thereafter. There will be no changes to daily passes, which are currently $10.
Additionally, City Council confirmed there will be no increase to truck passes for the 2021 season, while also agreeing to bring back the two free beach badges previously included with the purchase of a truck pass. A public hearing on the proposed changes will take place at the City Council Zoom meeting on Nov. 4.
“We reviewed a number of options, but strongly believe this small increase in beach tag fees is the simplest, fairest and most effective way to help close some of the budget gap, while placing the smallest possible burden on Brigantine taxpayers,” said Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera. “At just $20 (pre-season) or $25, Brigantine’s beach tags continue to be a great value.”
Brigantine seasonal beach passes are still a fraction of the cost of most New Jersey shore towns. Although managing Brigantine beaches costs almost $2 million, this is the first price increase in almost 10 years.
“The beaches in Brigantine are one of our city’s greatest assets. We take a lot of pride in making sure they are some of the cleanest, safest, and best-managed beaches in the state,” said Sera. “We are so proud that our beaches truly offer something for everyone, whether it’s fishing, walking, jogging, yoga, surfing, paddle boarding, a drive on experience, or simply sunbathing – but all of that comes at a cost.”
Last year, city council members voted in favor of stricter enforcement at The Cove in Brigantine. The popular stretch of beach has seen an excess of overcrowding, fights, noise, drinking and litter within recent years.
This included hiring more police officers for patrolling, potential cooler inspections, and increasing parking permit fees.
