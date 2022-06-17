 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brigantine City Council OKs new beach patrol contract

The scene on the Brigantine beach during the Chief Bill Kuhn Lifeguard Invitational in 2021.

BRIGANTINE — After gaining approval by City Council Wednesday, city beach patrol members have a new contract through 2025, with increased wages over the four years.

Under the contract, first year lifeguards will make $106 per day this year, rising to $124.80 in 2025, an $18.80 increase.

Senior guards with at least 20 years of service this year will make $190.00 a day, with wages increasing $20.50 by 2025, reaching $210.50.

Additionally, the contract rewards guards working on or before July 4 to labor day weekend of each year an additional $2 per day, maxing out at $150.00, according to the contract.

City Council approved the contracts following months of public pleas from the city's lifeguard, command staff and beach patrol union members advocating for more competitive wages to ward off staffing shortages. Having fewer members available has been reported by beach patrols statewide over the past few years.

Shore towns, most notably Avalon, in Cape May County, have hiked wages substantially in an effort to ensure beaches are guarded and don't have to close throughout their busy tourist season.

0 Comments

Tags

