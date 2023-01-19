Brigantine calls for moratorium on offshore wind development after whale deaths

BRIGANTINE — City Council is calling for the suspension of offshore wind development after a dead whale washed up on its shore last week.

City officials unanimously passed a resolution to that effect Wednesday. The measure calls for the suspension of offshore wind development until an investigation by state and federal agencies determines offshore wind isn't a contributing factor to the whale deaths.

A total of nine whales have washed up on the Atlantic coast since Dec. 1. Seven humpback whales have died on New Jersey's and New York's coasts, including two on Atlantic City's beaches and one in Brigantine. On Tuesday, another humpback was found on a beach in Maryland.

“There are a number of environmental groups that are saying there's no scientific data that shows that the ocean wind activities are causing the whale deaths. Brigantine City Council agrees there’s no scientific data, and that is exactly the point we are trying to make," Mayor Vince Sera said Wednesday. "We need more scientific, fact-based data before anything can be confidently determined about the cause of these whale deaths. And, until we have that data, isn't it worth pausing these ocean wind projects which could potentially have major long-term impacts on our marine mammal populations?”

On Wednesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said no whale deaths have been connected to offshore wind projects, although the agency has expressed concerns about the recent rise in the mammals' deaths. NOAA officials said they've been tracking the abnormal increase in humpback whale deaths since 2016. Since that time, at least 178 whale deaths have occurred along the Atlantic coast, with 40% of the deaths attributed to ship collisions or entanglements.

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said the ocean surveying work being done for multiple offshore wind energy projects is not known to seriously harm whales.

Resident Pete Ward said he agrees with the city's stance on the issue.

"This isn't an issue whether someone else is going to die," Ward said during the meeting. "This is an issue of them knowing they're going to kill hundreds of mammals out there."

Over the past couple of weeks, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and the environmental group Clean Ocean Action have also called for a pause on projects related to offshore wind, while Gov. Phil Murphy has said work should continue.

“This resolution isn’t about being for or against ocean wind projects, it’s about our due diligence and getting real scientifically supported facts about the potential impacts that these ocean wind projects could have on whales and other marine life,” Sera said.

Sera plans to arrange a meeting with city officials, Van Drew and Polistina so residents can discuss how the island will move forward on offshore wind.

"Now that the whales have sacrificed themselves by what's happened to them, perhaps there is some good that will come from this, which is the publicity given to this topic," said Brigantine resident Anne Phillips. "I think this is helping to educate a lot of people who aren't aware of what's going on, about how many of these windmills are being placed within our view, within our shores."

Nearly $695 million is being committed to in-state spending on wind, spurring what is said to be “hundreds” of jobs throughout the project’s construction phases.

On top of placing windmills miles off the coast, Danish company Ørsted is building an operations facility in Atlantic City, as well as investing more than $100 million in a monopile facility in Paulsboro, Gloucester County.

Prior to the recent whale deaths, critics of the projects cited the potential impact on birds and marine life, concerns about the turbine operations and the impact of the turbines on ocean views.