Brigantine boy surfs 365 days in a row

But surfing isn’t the only sport he participates in. Carter also plays baseball, where he's a catcher and sometimes a pitcher. He also plays street hockey and football.

Surfing isn’t just a sport he loves. His passion has helped him overcome obstacles. It’s helped him grow. He’s matured.

“I am proud of him,” Dawn said. “I can’t even believe that he did it, that he’s doing it, that it will be done. It blows my mind that he’s 10 and he set out a goal himself. We never discouraged him and always told him that the world is your oyster. You can do anything you want if you set your mind to it.”

Dawn's not a surfer herself, but she’s learned, over the past year, that the sport is very competitive. She’s also learned to take care of surf boards. She now has a repair kit, and can patch a hole in Carter’s wetsuit.

And spending so much time with Carter has been good. They’ve had time to bond one on one as they walk down the long path to the jetty every day. They talk about each other’s day and anything going on. And they talk about the waves, always about the waves.