Brigantine boy surfs 365 days in a row

The sound of crashing waves was all you could hear walking up the leafy path to the beach.
It was 6:27 a.m. in Harvey Cedars. Carter Doorley stood at the top of the path and looked out at the waves.
It wasn't any ordinary day for Carter, as Monday marked his 365th straight day of surfing.
The 10-year-old Brigantine boy set a goal last year, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, to surf every day.
“There was nothing to do,” he said. “I just wanted to surf. It’s one of my favorite sports. It’s the kind of sport that when you start off it’s really hard, but once you get better it’s really fun."
To commemorate surfing a whole year, he surfed 13 towns from Harvey Cedars to Cape May.
Paul Feriozzi, 33, of Northfield, came out to surf with Carter for the first half of the towns he was hitting.
Feriozzi owns Oz Boards, a custom surfboard company in Northfield.
"It's unbelievable," he said of Carter's success. "The commitment he has to do this whole thing and stick with it ... it's awesome. It's inspirational."
Every day for the past year, Carter would check the waves on an app after school and head out when the waves were just right. The highest wave he surfed was 5 to 6 feet.
When he surfed at the Brigantine jetty, Carter carried his board the 100 or so feet through the sand to get to the water. At times it got tiring, he said, but he never gave up.
His mom, Dawn, has been with Carter every day trekking down to the beach and recording videos of him in action to post to his social media page. Carter's Instagram, Cartercatcheswaves, has more than 1,400 followers.
In the summer, Carter's family — parents Dawn and Andrew and brothers Miles, 12, and Owen, 7 — spends most days on the beach.
“He usually just surfs all day,” Dawn said of the family beach days. “He’ll come in, take a bite of a sandwich and then go back out. He’s probably spent 10 hours on the water. He loves it so much. Once he’s out there, I can’t make him come in.”
At times, the lifeguards have to whistle him in.
“They’re like, ‘Your mom said to come in!’” Dawn said.
She typically does a swirly sign in the air with her finger to “wrap it up.” He'll respond from the water with a pointer finger in the air, signifying just one more wave.
Carter has more than 14 surf boards that he switches out every day. He even got to design his own custom board with Oz Boards. On Monday, he packed six boards in the car.
To hit 365 days in a row felt amazing, he said.
“It was such a hard goal to reach,” he said. “I’m not going to go for two years, because my mom won’t let me. She’ll freak out. I am going to try for about 500 (days) because it’s way easier to do in the summertime and we go to the beach every day.”
But he isn't just surfing. He's helped raise money and collect items for multiple charities. He's also picked up trash.
“I love keeping the beach clean,” he said. “Without a clean beach, there’s really nowhere else to surf except a dirty ocean.”
In the past year, he’s picked up a Wawa bag, an apple pie box, deflated balloons, an Amazon delivery box, bungee chords, plastic bottles, wrappers and masks.
He’s raised $1,500 for Surf Aid, a nonprofit that helps women and children in remote areas of the world. He’s collected more than 1,500 cans of food for the True Spirit Coalition, an organization through the Community Presbyterian Church in Brigantine. He also surfed 315 waves for every dollar donated to Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in Mays Landing. He also collected Valentine’s Day cards for troops serving overseas.
“We said, ‘If you’re going to do this, you have to help people and do good things,” Dawn said. “We try to tell him to give back to the community because they all really helped him become a better surfer and helped watch him out in the water.”
In Holgate, Carter's Ocean City friends Michael, Mason, Maddox, Harlow and their mom, Sue McElwee, came to watch him surf. In Atlantic City, Michael and Maddox joined Carter in the waves. Maddox surfed with Carter down to Cape May.
The McElwees have supported Carter in every milestone he hit, such as day 100 and day 150.
"We love it," said Sue McElwee. "We have to support him. It's such a great thing that he's doing."
Donna Thistlewood, of Mount Laurel, Burlington County, comes down to Atlantic City and Brigantine frequently and has been following Carter on social media. When Carter surfed near Steel Pier in Atlantic City on Monday, Thistlewood was there to cheer him on.
"I think he's amazing," she said. "He's got lots of followers, he picks up trash, he donates food, he does a lot. If everybody had just one-tenth of what he had ... he's just an awesome kid."
Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera has also been following Carter's journey. He even surfed with Carter on his 100th day.
"It’s been amazing to watch his evolution from a young man just trying to enjoy the sport he loves to using surfing as a way to promote local charities and keep our beaches clean and beautiful," Sera said. "Carter has become an inspiration to so many people in the surfing community, and we are all cheering for his success."
But surfing isn’t the only sport he participates in. Carter also plays baseball, where he's a catcher and sometimes a pitcher. He also plays street hockey and football.
Surfing isn’t just a sport he loves. His passion has helped him overcome obstacles. It’s helped him grow. He’s matured.
“I am proud of him,” Dawn said. “I can’t even believe that he did it, that he’s doing it, that it will be done. It blows my mind that he’s 10 and he set out a goal himself. We never discouraged him and always told him that the world is your oyster. You can do anything you want if you set your mind to it.”
Dawn's not a surfer herself, but she’s learned, over the past year, that the sport is very competitive. She’s also learned to take care of surf boards. She now has a repair kit, and can patch a hole in Carter’s wetsuit.
And spending so much time with Carter has been good. They’ve had time to bond one on one as they walk down the long path to the jetty every day. They talk about each other’s day and anything going on. And they talk about the waves, always about the waves.
“My favorite part is that he stuck to his goal,” she said. “Because of his ADHD (attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder), he loses interest and never follows through or stays with something. It’s just been awesome that he’s kept doing this. It wasn’t a chore to get him to go surfing.”
And he’s happier, she added.
“Being in the water really is his calming thing,” she said.
Twelve hours after surfing his first wave in Harvey Cedars, Carter surfed his last of the day in Cape May. A light drizzle started to fall. He rode the wave all the way in.
