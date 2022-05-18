Brigantine Beach Patrol to publicly voice staffing, salary concerns Wednesday

BRIGANTINE — Members of the city’s Beach Patrol plan to voice their staffing concerns during City Council’s meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.
The Beach Patrol and city officials remain in contract talks. The previous contract expired in December.
The patrol says the city is not offering lifeguards what it feels are competitive salaries, making it harder to retain guards and hire new ones less than two weeks before Memorial Day weekend.
Underpaid guards have been a topic of discussion in shore towns statewide, specifically while much of the nation deals with a labor market where salaries are rising along with inflation.
