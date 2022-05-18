 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Brigantine Beach Patrol to publicly voice staffing, salary concerns Wednesday

  • 0
070921-pac-spt-lifeguards

The scene on the Brigantine beach during the Chief Bill Kuhn Lifeguard Invitational.

 MATTHEW STRABUK PHOTOS, FOR THE PRESS

BRIGANTINE — Members of the city’s Beach Patrol plan to voice their staffing concerns during City Council’s meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.

The Beach Patrol and city officials remain in contract talks. The previous contract expired in December.

The patrol says the city is not offering lifeguards what it feels are competitive salaries, making it harder to retain guards and hire new ones less than two weeks before Memorial Day weekend.

Underpaid guards have been a topic of discussion in shore towns statewide, specifically while much of the nation deals with a labor market where salaries are rising along with inflation.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A brief look at American health care’s long, complicated history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News