BRIGANTINE — The north end of the island will get some much needed help in addressing its erosion issues this spring.

The Brigantine Beachfill Shore Protection project will repair the beaches between the Brigantine Inlet and the Great Egg Harbor Inlet from late May to early June.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the island agreed to start the project during last week’s City Council meeting.

“It’s definitely moving forward, and like I said, I think one of the things that’s really great about this project is we have a really strong relationship with the Army Corps and the NJDEP,” said Mayor Vince Sera. “And I know they do a good job of making sure that we’re in a good position to get these projects done and completed in a reasonable amount of time.”

Sera said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers does these types of projects every six to eight years to put sand back on the beaches that has been lost due to storms and weathering.

The project, which started in 2006, consists of berm and dune restoration along 1.8 miles of coastline fronting the northern third of the city. Additional beach replenishments took place in 2011, 2013 and 2018, according to the Army Corps.

The beach fill will give the barrier island natural protection against storms. It will also refill the dunes, giving added protection to homeowners, especially those who live in the north end of the island where there’s no seawall.

“That north end of the island, to about the seawall to Roosevelt (Avenue), really kind of takes a beating in the storms; and right now, I guess as of last summer, there was almost no sand left,” Sera said, noting the Public Works Department did a heroic job of trying to keep what sand they had in place by repairing and restoring the beach pads so people could have access. “But we’re at the point where you just can’t do it anymore. So this beach fill will kind of refill all of that area.”

The project calls for 1.8 million cubic yards of sand being placed on the city’s north end. The city has already allocated $983,000 in funding toward the project. An estimate for the total cost of the project was not available.

“I guess when the project was first put together the funding that they had set up for the project was based on what they expected it to cost,” said Sera. “In a pre-construction meeting the Army Corps had let us know that what the mobilization, I guess getting all the equipment and all that stuff in place, those bids had come in significantly higher for other projects; and that we should request through Van Drew an additional $5 million towards the project to cover all of the costs.”

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, requested an additional $5 million for the island’s beach fill, which the DEP accepted and added to the project this week, Sera said.

Sera said on March 15, council will agree to put up an additional $1,656,550 for the beach project.

The mayor said the city decided to do the beach fill at the beginning of the tourism season so people could enjoy the beach for the rest of summer.

“The alternative is they would not have been able to schedule it until late fall and we would have missed the entire summer season,” said Sera. “So we felt that it was better to have them come in and maybe lose the beginning of the season to really take advantage and have it through the middle of the summer to the end of summer.”