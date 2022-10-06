 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brigantine appoints new fire chief, addresses need for new firetruck

BRIGANTINE — City Council appointed Paul Fuller as the new fire chief Wednesday.

Council unanimously appointed Fuller to replace former fire chief Tiger Platt. Fuller started as a firefighter and EMT for the Brigantine Fire Department in 2003. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2009 and captain in 2017.

Mayor Vince Sera said Fuller’s appointment is a win for the city.

“I’ve known Paul most of my life. He is an outstanding person who comes from an outstanding family, and I’m very, very proud to see him not just become chief, but his entire career in Brigantine,” Sera said during the swearing in ceremony.

Fuller has worked on a lot of advancements and initiatives within the Fire Department, such as getting iPads on ambulances, changing how the department files reports and building a new scheduling system from scratch alongside Platt.

In his first act as chief, Fuller made the case with council for a new firetruck.

The department’s ladder truck is 22 years old, he said. The National Fire Protection Association recommends firetrucks be replaced every 15 years.

Maintaining the current firetruck since 2016 has cost the city about $140,000, Fuller said. Since the truck’s manufacturer is no longer in business, ordering custom parts for the truck would cost even more.

The new firetruck would cost the city $1.6 million, Fuller said. The model he has in mind would be able to fit in the fire station since it has a lower profile.

Fuller said the current ladder truck only has a 75-foot reach, while the new model has 100-foot ladder, which would allow it to reach higher homes and buildings.

Since Superstorm Sandy in 2012, new homes here have been elevated and may rise higher still to protect against flooding.

