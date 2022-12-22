 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with AllSeason Solar who is sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Brigantine allocates $983,000 to replenish north end beach

  • 0
Carousel Atlantic icon

Hurricane Sandy 10 Years Later; What We Learned was moderated by Meteorologist Joe Martucci. This free event was held at the newly opened New Standard Senior Living in Egg Harbor Township on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Superstorm Sandy made landfall around 6:30 p.m. near Brigantine on Oct. 29, 2012. It's the fourth costliest tropical system in the United States' history and was responsible for forty deaths in New Jersey alone. Those in attendance got to hear from a five person panel, local to South Jersey. - Vince Jones, Director, Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management - Jim Eberwine, Absecon Emergency Manager and retired National Weather Service Meteorologist - Ryan D. Lewis, Director, Electric Operations, Atlantic City Electric - Dean Iovino from the National Weather Service in Mount Holly - Joanne Garofolo, Advanced Disaster Recovery Inc.

BRIGANTINE — The city's north end beach will soon be seeing some much needed improvements. 

City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution allocating $983,000 to replenish that section of the beach, which runs from North Fourth Street to about the seawall. 

The north end of the island usually takes the brunt of storms, City Manager Jim Bennett said.

"The beaches and dune lines are the island's main protection," said Bennett. "So as the beaches are worn down, it lessens the island's protection."

All the beaches have seen significant sand loss since they were replenished in 2017 by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. Bennett said south of the seawall, beaches at high tide are nonexistent. 

The Army Corps has agreed to start the beach replenishment project sometime in the spring, after it's done with proposals, surveys and other requirements, city officials said.

People are also reading…

"At the very end of the seawall, I know residents there are very, very concerned that they might not make it until they start the project," said Councilman Michael Riordon, as high tides and winds cause problems there.

Mayor Vince Sera said the city was turned down by the Army Corps for funding this year, but the agency told the city it should apply again in the next funding cycle.

Last week, Sera met with the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Army Corps to discuss future projects. 

"We wanted to make sure that we were proactive and tried to seek out that money before the bids actually went out, to try to make sure that we can maximize what we gave for this beach replenishment here in Brigantine," said Sera.

Sera said it wasn't clear whether federal funding for beach replenishment would increase and what share municipalities would be responsible for, but he said the city should be prepared for it.

Brigantine will follow up with U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew's office in January, but the congressman's office said for the city to keep an eye out for a new infrastructure bill that will help with beach replenishment, so it can get as much extra funding for the project as possible.

"We've seen a lot of success in Brigantine with jetties that we've had on some of our southern beaches where the jetties exist," said Sera. "The sand stays in place a lot better."

Sera said the Army Corps said it is using other projects to look for ways to better protect area beaches. 

"They look at projects and other areas use them as models and then try to copy or replicate that if there's success. So we've had those conversations and that's something we're looking into as well," said Sera. "So hopefully that's something we can do in the future."

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Five key takeaways from Zelensky’s speech to Congress

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News