Brigantine allocates $983,000 to replenish north end beach

BRIGANTINE — The city's north end beach will soon be seeing some much needed improvements.

City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution allocating $983,000 to replenish that section of the beach, which runs from North Fourth Street to about the seawall.

The north end of the island usually takes the brunt of storms, City Manager Jim Bennett said.

"The beaches and dune lines are the island's main protection," said Bennett. "So as the beaches are worn down, it lessens the island's protection."

All the beaches have seen significant sand loss since they were replenished in 2017 by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. Bennett said south of the seawall, beaches at high tide are nonexistent.

The Army Corps has agreed to start the beach replenishment project sometime in the spring, after it's done with proposals, surveys and other requirements, city officials said.

Smoother roads, better bridges are coming to South Jersey All around New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, there are road and bridge projects under…

"At the very end of the seawall, I know residents there are very, very concerned that they might not make it until they start the project," said Councilman Michael Riordon, as high tides and winds cause problems there.

Mayor Vince Sera said the city was turned down by the Army Corps for funding this year, but the agency told the city it should apply again in the next funding cycle.

Last week, Sera met with the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Army Corps to discuss future projects.

"We wanted to make sure that we were proactive and tried to seek out that money before the bids actually went out, to try to make sure that we can maximize what we gave for this beach replenishment here in Brigantine," said Sera.

Sera said it wasn't clear whether federal funding for beach replenishment would increase and what share municipalities would be responsible for, but he said the city should be prepared for it.

Brigantine will follow up with U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew's office in January, but the congressman's office said for the city to keep an eye out for a new infrastructure bill that will help with beach replenishment, so it can get as much extra funding for the project as possible.

Why doesn't Atlantic City have a Wawa? South Jersey may be Wawa country, but its borders end at the sign that reads, “Welcome to At…

"We've seen a lot of success in Brigantine with jetties that we've had on some of our southern beaches where the jetties exist," said Sera. "The sand stays in place a lot better."

Sera said the Army Corps said it is using other projects to look for ways to better protect area beaches.

"They look at projects and other areas use them as models and then try to copy or replicate that if there's success. So we've had those conversations and that's something we're looking into as well," said Sera. "So hopefully that's something we can do in the future."