Brigantine addresses state audit at council meeting

Brigantine
Press archives

BRIGANTINE — City officials are working to address issues highlighted in a recent report by the Office of the State Comptroller that faulted the municipality's approach to granting sick time, overtime and comp time, while identifying a $4.5 million lifeguard pension shortfall as a major concern.

During Wednesday's City Council meeting, Mayor Vince Sera said many of the issues identified in the audit have already been addressed, while work continues on other problems.

"Brigantine takes its commitment to its residents and employees very seriously and focuses on managing its operations efficiently, responsibly and with the utmost integrity and transparency," Sera said. "We also want everyone to know that we take a lot of pride in the exceptional services provided by the city to our residents and visitors."

Sera said the city is working with the state to resolve the findings in the report, which was released last week.

The state Comptroller's Office listed 15 recommendations in its audit of the city. Among them were recommendations that the city cease carrying over employees' unused comp time to the following year and requiring a third-party sign-off on performance reviews and timesheets.

The report also stated that the city missed out on saving about $191,000 by not participating in the State Health Benefits Program.

Download PDF Brigantine Audit Report

Pam Kruger, director of communications for the Office of the State Comptroller, said the audit found Brigantine had the appropriate policies in place related to overtime, comp time and nepotism — but that it wasn't following them.

One issue of contention is whether the city should be in the State Health Benefits Program. Sera said the program is unpredictable and has volatile rates. A recent double-digit rate increase for the program will have a negative impact on municipalities that use it, wrote Atlantic County Mayors Association President Paul W. Hodson in a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy.  

Sera said the city is confident its current plan offers the best benefits to its employees and provides the best value for taxpayers.

"We respectfully disagree with the state's health insurance saving calculations and have responded as such, with the additional criteria that we believe should have been included in order to look at a true 'apples-to-apples' comparison of the cost we have, along with the State Health Benefits Program," said Sera. "With the calculations that the state comptroller uses, they do not fully take into account the collective bargaining agreements that we have here in the city. They also do not take into account the surplus and dividend that the city receives as part of being in that coastal HIP program."

Sera also said the city has been working to address issues identified in the audit on the lifeguard pension shortfall. According to the audit, the city underfunded its lifeguard pension system and needs to start contributing $358,000 a year over the next 19 years to close the gap, which is a 1,700% increase over its 2021 contribution of $20,000.

Sera said the city started to work with the Beach Patrol long before the audit was released, and is currently working with the Beach Patrol to address the long-term health of its pension plan.

Sera noted that the lifeguard pension plan was something other shore towns were also struggling to deal with.

"Also, I think it's important for people to know, I've talked to a number of mayors and elected officials in South Jersey communities," said Sera. "Almost every South Jersey beach town is facing similar issues resulting from the guiding state regulations."

Brigantine is one of nine area coastal communities that are required by a late 1920s state law to have a pension system for retired lifeguards.

Those completing 20 years of service can start drawing benefits at age 45. Guards are eligible for 50% of their salary when they retire.

Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera

