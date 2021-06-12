The Coast Guard and some good Samaritans helped rescue six people aboard a pleasure boat that was taking on water due to storm-churned rough seas.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred Thursday about 34 miles off the Atlantic City coast.

The Coast Guard dispatched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to the 28-foot boat and hoisted two people to safety, while good Samaritans on a nearby boat brought the other four aboard their vessel, officials said.

The names of those rescued were not released. The owners of the boat will make plans to salvage the vessel, officials said.

Lower Township police:

Missing woman found

Lower Township police said Friday they had located a missing woman who had not been heard from since Tuesday.

The Lower Township Police Department sent out a message to the community asking for assistance Friday evening. About two hours later, police reported she had been located. No further details were provided.