The Coast Guard and some good Samaritans helped rescue six people aboard a pleasure boat that was taking on water due to storm-churned rough seas.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred Thursday about 34 miles off the Atlantic City coast.
The Coast Guard dispatched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to the 28-foot boat and hoisted two people to safety, while good Samaritans on a nearby boat brought the other four aboard their vessel, officials said.
The names of those rescued were not released. The owners of the boat will make plans to salvage the vessel, officials said.
Lower Township police:
Missing woman found
Lower Township police said Friday they had located a missing woman who had not been heard from since Tuesday.
The Lower Township Police Department sent out a message to the community asking for assistance Friday evening. About two hours later, police reported she had been located. No further details were provided.
According to the original notice, Crystal Wren-Mazziot, 28, was last seen at her residence in the Villas section of Lower Township. On Tuesday, Wren-Mazziot spoke with her mother on the phone. Her mother had not been able to contact her since then.
First responders, good Samaritans
rescue 3 from water in Wildwood
Three people needed to be rescued from the water at Andrews Avenue on Thursday.
Firefighters from Wildwood and North Wildwood and Wildwood police aided in a water rescue along with a Wildwood Beach Patrol EMT.
A good Samaritan on a surfboard helped a girl toward shore, and the EMT began immediate medical treatment. She was transported by Wildwood Crest EMS and AtlantiCare Paramedics to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House.
A woman was assisted out of the water by good Samaritans. She did not require any medical attention.
Another girl was initially reported missing but was later found on the beach. She said several good Samaritans helped her out of the water.
The U.S. Coast Guard and State Police Marine Services Bureau assisted.
— Press staff, wire reports
