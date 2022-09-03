Bridgeton residents — and plenty of Dallas Cowboys fans — honor local NFL player Markquese Bell

BRIDGETON — Markquese Bell is pretty confident there are a whole lot more Dallas Cowboys fans in Cumberland County now.

Bell, 23, was in his hometown Saturday morning — conveniently the heart of Philadelphia Eagles territory in South Jersey — as the rookie NFL safety was honored during the Unity Day/Markquese Bell Day Parade, held by Gateway Community Action Partnership.

"This is amazing, just to be able to come back to my community and to see all the support I had here," Bell said. "Especially talking a lot to the young football team and seeing the smiles on their faces, it means a lot to me."

Hundreds of people lined the road that led from Bridgeton High School to City Park, where vendor tents, food trucks and games lined the area.

Bell sat in the backseat of a 1979 yellow Rolls-Royce convertible with a huge smile as he waved to fans, residents and kids. He passed out autographed flyers for the event, posing for photos when the classic car would stop for him to mingle.

Bob Griffin, 48, a lifelong Bridgeton resident, had to come out to see the local who not only made it to the NFL but for the team he's rooted for his entire life.

Griffin was one of a few dozen Cowboys fans who were there. He was reminded a few times, in a teasing way, by Eagles fans that he's wearing the wrong colors.

"I'm super excited. It's a dream come true," said Griffin, who said he has a brand new Nike No. 41 Cowboys jersey with Bell's name on it on the way. "Been wanting to see somebody (in the NFL) that you know for a long time."

The Southeast Gateway Neighborhood Revitalization Team organized Saturday's event with the intention of unifying surrounding neighborhoods and communities, bringing them to one common area while promoting positive interactions.

A section for kids was filled with bounce houses, obstacle courses, inflatable darts and ax throwing, a video game truck and more.

Esaul Martin, who coordinated the event, said he wanted to bring all different types of cultures to Unity Day, including food, music and vendors from different backgrounds.

"I even have two different types of emcees — one Black person and one white person — to merge it all together," Martin said.

"All the unrest in our country, we need something like this. I wanted to merge everything together into a beautiful masterpiece, and what a way to top it off with a contribution to our youth that's going on to do great things," he added, referring to Bell.

David Peterson, 54, who works for the city's water and sewer department, hosted the event. He too is a lifelong Cowboys fan.

"It's awesome because I've coached for 30 years and coached against him and he dominated us. ... I just can't wait to meet him, shake his hand and tell him congratulations," Peterson said.

Cynthia Wilks has been the athletic director at Bridgeton for 12 years, and Bell is the most successful athlete during her tenure, she said.

"There are so many people that he made an impression on when he was here because he just has a good soul," Wilks said. "People wanted to cheer for him, and that kind of success is gonna make him have a legacy."

The Cowboys will open their season on Sunday Night Football next weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will be nationally televised at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Bell graduated from Bridgeton in 2017 as one of the state's most recruited players. He went to NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision school University of Maryland that fall but was benched by the team ahead of its season opener for violating a code of conduct. He left the university that November and played for Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, where he excelled.

Bell then went to Florida A&M and enjoyed a stellar three seasons at the D-I Football Championship Subdivision school. He went undrafted in this April's NFL Draft but was immediately signed by the Cowboys, where he impressed in training camp and the preseason to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

"Being a kid from this city, from Bridgeton, a lot of us don't get those opportunities that I got," Bell said, crediting his valuable support system along the way. "So for me to have gotten those opportunities, I was truly blessed."

Asked how many Eagles fans he may have converted into Cowboys fans in recent weeks, he said "almost the whole Cumberland County," with a smile.

"But, you know, it's all love. There is definitely a lot of love out here," he said.