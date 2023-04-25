BRIDGETON — Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Joselin Gabriela Alvarez was last seen Monday wearing a black hoodie/sweatshirt and green-and-black checkered pajama pants. Police said she is 5-foot-5 with black hair.
Anyone with information can call police at 856-451-0033, ext. 0.
