Bridgeton police say man used lumber in fight

BRIDGETON — City police have arrested a man after he allegedly used a wooden board during a fight.
Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Atlantic Street on Wednesday at 11:25 p.m. to respond to reports of a fight, according to a police summary of the incident. Police allege they observed Eliseo Perez, a 22-year-old man from the city, grab a wooden board and tried to hit another man with it.
Perez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.
Contact Chris Doyle
