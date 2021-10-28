Bridgeton police officer who died last year to be honored at Newark 'Blue Mass'

Sean Peek, the Bridgeton police officer who died last year after attempting to rescue a woman in the Cohansey River, will be remembered next Thursday during the 28th annual Blue Mass in Newark's Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

The Blue Mass is a tradition of the Archdiocese of Newark that pays tribute to active, retired and deceased members of New Jersey law enforcement.

The Mass will be celebrated by Newark Archbishop Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin. Hundreds of members of law enforcement and supporters are expected to attend, including honor guard units, bagpipers and drummers.

Peek is one of four officers killed in the line of duty to be recognized at the Mass. The other three are Detective Joseph Seals of the Jersey City Police Department; U.S. Capitol Police Officer and New Jersey native Brian Sicknick, who died during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot; and Officer Michael Teel of the Port Authority Police Department.

Additionally, 31 officers who died from COVID-19 will be acknowledged, and 37 Port Authority officers killed during 9/11 will be honored to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Peek, 49, of Millville, died Sept. 6, 2020, at his home, hours after being treated at a local hospital following a rescue attempt of a suspect who went into the Cohansey River.

