 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bridgeton police make arrest after uncovering loaded handgun, burglary tools

  • 0
Carousel Cumberland icon

BRIDGETON — City police arrested Brandin Fortune-Brown on an outstanding warrant early Sunday morning on Fayette Street.

While making the arrest at 3:30 a.m., police found a loaded Ruger SR9 handgun with a high-capacity magazine and burglars’ tools.

Fortune-Brown, 19, was sent to the Cumberland County Jail. Authorities have brought several charges against Fortune-Brown, including weapons-related charges, contempt charges and charges related to the possession of the burglary tools.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Libya unrest: Tentative calm after violent Tripoli clashes killed at least 32

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News