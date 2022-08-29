Bridgeton police make arrest after uncovering loaded handgun, burglary tools

BRIDGETON — City police arrested Brandin Fortune-Brown on an outstanding warrant early Sunday morning on Fayette Street.
While making the arrest at 3:30 a.m., police found a loaded Ruger SR9 handgun with a high-capacity magazine and burglars’ tools.
Fortune-Brown, 19, was sent to the Cumberland County Jail. Authorities have brought several charges against Fortune-Brown, including weapons-related charges, contempt charges and charges related to the possession of the burglary tools.
Contact Chris Doyle
