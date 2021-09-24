Bridgeton police investigating shooting of 6-year-old

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating the shooting of a 6-year-old boy that occurred Thursday afternoon, Chief Michael Gaimari said Friday.
Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, officers and rescue personnel responded to the 100 block of West Broad Street, where they found a child suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, Gaimari said in a news release.
The child was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where he was listed as stable, police said.
Gaimari said the boy's mother and other relatives were present at the time of the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.
— Molly Shelly
