Bridgeton one of 16 with vaccination rate under 40%
Bridgeton one of 16 with vaccination rate under 40%

coronavirus press briefing

Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his then-daily coronavirus press briefing in May 2020 at the War Memorial in Trenton.

 Michael Karas / NorthJersey.com

New data from the state revealed that Bridgeton has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates for municipalities of at least 10,000 people.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced 16 municipalities where less than 40% of eligible residents have received at least one dose. At the time of the governor's coronavirus briefing, Bridgeton had a rate of 14%. The highest of the 16 was Passaic City with 18%, while the lowest was Lakewood Township with 10%.

Murphy said the state officials are "deepening our engagement" with local officials to improve those numbers.

"This is not going to be a competition between towns, and communities are meant to shame any community to the contrary," Murphy said during the briefing in Trenton. "But having these numbers out there for everyone to see is important to ensuring that everyone is working and pulling together."

Following this data, Murphy announced Operation: Jersey Summer, a initiative to increase vaccine awareness through multimedia engagement, continued walk-in appointment availability and a "Shot & A Beer" campaign that will see participating bars offer free beer to residents of age upon receiving their first dose.

