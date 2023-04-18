BRIDGETON — City Council is expected to introduce an ordinance to sell three lots to the state Department of Transportation during a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the police and municipal court complex at 330 Fayette St.
The sale of the three lots would allow for road improvements and redesign of portions of Route 49 and Buckshutem Road. The lots are no longer needed for a public purpose by the city, officials said.
One lot would be sold for $20,920. A second lot would be sold for $500. A third lot would be sold for $24,000.
If introduced Tuesday, a public hearing and final vote on the ordinance would be scheduled for May 2.
— Vincent Jackson
