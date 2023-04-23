BRIDGETON — Families and supporters gathered Sunday to celebrate the 9th birthday of Dulce Maria Alavez, a girl who went missing more than three years ago.

They met at Bridgeton City Park, the site of Dulce’s last known whereabouts.

During the small, intimate celebration, the gathering sang "happy birthday" and had cupcakes to mark the occasion.

Dulce was last seen Sept. 16, 2019 at Bridgeton City Park. She had been playing with her 3-year-old brother, with her mother, Noema Alavez Perez, in her car with an 8-year-old relative.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office has since launched an investigation into the disappearance, working with several other agencies including Bridgeton police, the State Police and the FBI. Authorities have searched the Bridgeton City Park, which comprises more than 1,000 acres of the Pine Barrens, to try to find Dulce, using drones, helicopters, dogs and boats, all to no avail. They also have discussed the case with authorities in 11 U.S. states and Mexico. At a vigil in September, police displayed two age-adjusted renderings of Dulce and a sketch of a person of interest.

The event was part of what has been a sustained effort from Dulce’s family to keep the child in people’s minds and kindle hope. They have held a vigil at Bridgeton City Park on the anniversary of Dulce’s disappearance hoping to light a path for her return.

Anyone with new information about the case is urged to call Bridgeton police at (856) 451-0033 or leave information at the bpdops.com/tips web page. People can also contact the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at the njccpo.gov/tips website or leave an anonymous tip at tip411 with a text that includes Bridgeton or CCPOTIP.