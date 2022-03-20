Bridgeton man, two teens charged with gun possession in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A man and two teenagers, all from Bridgeton, were arrested Thursday for possession of three handguns with hollow-point ammunition and high-capacity magazines, police said.

Police arrested Brock Gould, 30, Trayon Bennett, 18, and a 16-year-old early Thursday.

Police said that at 2:02 a.m., Officer Ivan Cruz conducted a stop on three motor vehicles on South Arkansas Avenue after observing them speeding in the area of Missouri and Fairmount avenues. One of the three vehicles was unoccupied, and police determined that three individuals in the car had fled.

Gould and the juvenile were tracked, located and taken into custody by Sgt. Brian Fleming, Cruz and Officer Danny Rodriguez after a brief foot pursuit, police said.

The third occupant, Bennett, also fled on foot from Officer Ivaylo Penchev. He was later taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said they found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle from which the three suspects allegedly fled. Police also said they found two other loaded handguns next to the car.

The three were charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, eluding, obstruction and conspiracy.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center in Toms River. Gould and Bennett were remanded to the Atlantic County jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179 mmelhorn@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.