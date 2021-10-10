Bridgeton man killed, another critically injured in Friday night shooting

BRIDGETON — A Friday night shooting left one city man dead and another critically injured, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Sunday.
At 10:28 p.m., officers from the Bridgeton Police Department were dispatched to 138 Vine Street for a report of multiple shots fired.
When they arrived, officers found Tyrese J. McNair, 21, of Bridgeton, shot multiple times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers also found another 21-year-old man at the intersection of Hampton and Giles streets with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and arm. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and is listed as being in critical condition.
Webb-McRae is asking the county's community partners to assist detectives by submitting information to CCPO.TIPS or BPD.TIPS. Any information shared is 100% anonymous.
