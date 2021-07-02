Bridgeton man convicted in 2017 murder

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced Friday the conviction of a Bridgeton man for murder in a 2017 slaying.
Jule Hannah was found guilty by a Cumberland County Jury of first-degree murder, second degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.
On Jan. 15, 2017, Bridgeton police were called to the area of 406 Spruce Street on a report of a single-car crash. Officers located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree on the front yard of the property located at 406 Spruce Street, Webb-McRae said. The victim, Miguel Lopez, 53, of Vineland, was found unresponsive in the driver's seat. He was shot four times and died on the scene from his wounds, Webb-McRae said.
A nine-month investigation led to the arrest of Hannah. The prosecution revealed he was stranded in the area of Monroe Township shortly before the homicide after having been involved in a motor vehicle accident. Evidence revealed Lopez was driving in the area and agreed to give Hannah a ride into Bridgeton where he ultimately shot and killed him, Webb-McRae said.
Hannah faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with an 85% period of parole ineligibility for the murder conviction, and a maximum of 10 years, with parole eligibility after five, for each of the firearms convictions. Hannah is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 20.
Hannah had two previous convictions in New Jersey stemming from drug charges, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office in 2017.
