Bridgeton man convicted in 2017 murder

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced Friday the conviction of a Bridgeton man for murder in a 2017 slaying.

Jule Hannah was found guilty by a Cumberland County Jury of first-degree murder, second degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

On Jan. 15, 2017, Bridgeton police were called to the area of 406 Spruce Street on a report of a single-car crash. Officers located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree on the front yard of the property located at 406 Spruce Street, Webb-McRae said. The victim, Miguel Lopez, 53, of Vineland, was found unresponsive in the driver's seat. He was shot four times and died on the scene from his wounds, Webb-McRae said.

A nine-month investigation led to the arrest of Hannah. The prosecution revealed he was stranded in the area of Monroe Township shortly before the homicide after having been involved in a motor vehicle accident. Evidence revealed Lopez was driving in the area and agreed to give Hannah a ride into Bridgeton where he ultimately shot and killed him, Webb-McRae said.