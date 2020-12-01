Bridgeton man charged with attempted murder in Saturday shooting

BRIDGETON — A city man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a Saturday morning shooting that left one man injured.

At 9:28 a.m., officers on an unrelated call heard gunshots near the Maple Gardens apartments off South East Avenue, according to a news release from city police. Officers found an abandoned Dodge Challenger stopped in the middle of Martin Luther King Way.

The car was running, the driver’s door and side front window were shattered, and there was neither driver nor passengers, police said. Officers found blood droplets on the ground and inside the car.

During the investigation, officials at Inspira Health Center Bridgeton called police, telling them there was a man in the ER with a gunshot wound to his hand, police said. The man told police he was sitting in his car in the 100 block of South Pine Street when Tywaun Williams walked up to his car from behand and began shooting.

Police did not release the name of the man, who was struck by a shot in the right hand as he drove off, police said. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

Williams, 42, of the 100 block of South Pine Street, was arrested a short time later.

He was charged with criminal attempt murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose – handgun, unlawful possession of weapons and aggravated assault.

