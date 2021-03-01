Bridgeton man, 24, dies in an auto accident Saturday

BRIDGETON — A 24-year-old city man died early Saturday morning because of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of North Pearl Street and Irving Avenue, police said.
Officers arrived and found a two-car crash involving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2000 Honda Civic, said Police Chief Michael A. Gaimari in a statement.
Preliminary investigation showed that the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Zachary Styles, 21, of Millville, was traveling south on N. Pearl Street when it collided with the Honda Civic that was traveling east on Irving Avenue driven by Miguel E. Miranda-Solorzano, Gaimari said.
After the collision, the Honda Civic came to a stop in the parking lot of the Sunoco gas station while the Chevrolet Silverado remained on the roadway, Gaimari said. Miranda-Solorzano, driver of the Civic, was transported to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland where he died, Gaimari said.
Styles, driver of the Silverado, suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene, Gaimari said.
— Vincent Jackson
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
