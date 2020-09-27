Bridgeton is #JadaStrong as 12-year-old girl fights for her life

So, friends and family came up an idea to help. Proceeds from sales of "#JadaStrong," t-shits and bracelets will go to help the family during this difficult time, said John Fuqua, of Bridgeton.

"It was an idea that the community got behind right away because that's what we do here in Cumberland County. We support each other," Fuqua said. "We firmly believe that we are better together, and this is an example of that."

Even people who do not know Collins or the family showed their support Sunday. Yadia Steward, of Bridgeton, wore her work scrubs to the game with "#JadaStrong" in red letters on her black top.

"It's just a sad situation," she said. "(But) she's from around here, so we want to start supporting our own people from our own community."

Faqua said "every day is a struggle," for Collins and her family, so it was important for them to feel, and see, how much the community was behind them. He said Jada was resilient but "every day is a battle."

"(Jada is) in good spirits," he said. "The doctors counted her out months ago, but that young lady is still fighting for her life. So, right now in real time, we need to continue to pray for her, we need to continue to show support for her and her family."

A co-worker of Hunt's started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.