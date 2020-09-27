Bridgeton is #JadaStrong as 12-year-old girl fights for her life

On Sept. 28 2020, at the Bridgeton High School football field, the Bridgeton community showed their support for Jada Collins, a 12 year old who is in a fight for her life battling a heart disease she was born with. Football teams through differnt age groups will be holding their games while supporters fund raise for her.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On Sept. 28 2020, at the Bridgeton High School football field, the Bridgeton community showed their support for Jada Collins, a 12 year old who is in a fight for her life battling a heart disease she was born with. Football teams through differnt age groups will be holding their games while supporters fund raise for her. Football players all had red ribbons pinned to the back of their jerseys.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On Sept. 28 2020, at the Bridgeton High School football field, the Bridgeton community showed their support for Jada Collins, a 12 year old who is in a fight for her life battling a heart disease she was born with. Football teams through differnt age groups will be holding their games while supporters fund raise for her. Bridgeton resident and friend of the Collins family, John Fuqua.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On Sept. 28 2020, at the Bridgeton High School football field, the Bridgeton community showed their support for Jada Collins, a 12 year old who is in a fight for her life battling a heart disease she was born with. Football teams through differnt age groups will be holding their games while supporters fund raise for her. Bridgeton resident Deanasha Rozier writes JADA on the faces of the cheerleading squad.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On Sept. 28 2020, at the Bridgeton High School football field, the Bridgeton community showed their support for Jada Collins, a 12 year old who is in a fight for her life battling a heart disease she was born with. Football teams through differnt age groups will be holding their games while supporters fund raise for her. (l-r) Masyiah Brawner, 13, Mimi Thompson, and Nancy Williams, Millville residents, speak with one of the event organizers, Roberta Stewart of Bridgeton.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
BRIDGETON — Jada Collins was not at the home opener for the city's midget football league, but the young girl's presence was everywhere.
The 12-year-old is currently at New York-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in Manhattan, fighting for her life against a heart condition she has had since birth. Doctors in Philadelphia told the family that she is too ill for a transplant and has less than one year to live, according to friends.
But, that did not stop the Bridgeton community from showing up Sunday to the Bridgeton High School Football Stadium in support of Collins. The message "#JadaStrong," was on signs, shirts, rubber bracelets and headbands, while the Bridgeton football players all wore red ribbons on their uniforms in honor of Collins. Pictures of a smiling Jada were hung behind the Bridgeton bench.
"Haven’t seen her smile since she left Philly," Sherwood Collins, Jada's father, posted to social media Sunday afternoon, along with a picture of the two from her hospital room in New York City. "The city of Bridgeton put a big smile on my baby’s face today. Y’all don’t understand how all this love is inspiring her to overcome any and every obstacle thrown her way. Today's tears were tears of joy. Thank you to my home town."
Jada's mother, Latoya Hunt, has been out of work for the last several months, as her daughter's condition worsened.
So, friends and family came up an idea to help. Proceeds from sales of "#JadaStrong," t-shits and bracelets will go to help the family during this difficult time, said John Fuqua, of Bridgeton.
"It was an idea that the community got behind right away because that's what we do here in Cumberland County. We support each other," Fuqua said. "We firmly believe that we are better together, and this is an example of that."
Even people who do not know Collins or the family showed their support Sunday. Yadia Steward, of Bridgeton, wore her work scrubs to the game with "#JadaStrong" in red letters on her black top.
"It's just a sad situation," she said. "(But) she's from around here, so we want to start supporting our own people from our own community."
Faqua said "every day is a struggle," for Collins and her family, so it was important for them to feel, and see, how much the community was behind them. He said Jada was resilient but "every day is a battle."
"(Jada is) in good spirits," he said. "The doctors counted her out months ago, but that young lady is still fighting for her life. So, right now in real time, we need to continue to pray for her, we need to continue to show support for her and her family."
A co-worker of Hunt's started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.
On Sept. 28 2020, at the Bridgeton High School football field, the Bridgeton community showed their support for Jada Collins, a 12 year old who is in a fight for her life battling a heart disease she was born with. Football teams through differnt age groups will be holding their games while supporters fund raise for her. Football players all had red ribbons pinned to the back of their jerseys.
On Sept. 28 2020, at the Bridgeton High School football field, the Bridgeton community showed their support for Jada Collins, a 12 year old who is in a fight for her life battling a heart disease she was born with. Football teams through differnt age groups will be holding their games while supporters fund raise for her. Bridgeton resident and friend of the Collins family, John Fuqua.
On Sept. 28 2020, at the Bridgeton High School football field, the Bridgeton community showed their support for Jada Collins, a 12 year old who is in a fight for her life battling a heart disease she was born with. Football teams through differnt age groups will be holding their games while supporters fund raise for her. Bridgeton resident Deanasha Rozier writes JADA on the faces of the cheerleading squad.
On Sept. 28 2020, at the Bridgeton High School football field, the Bridgeton community showed their support for Jada Collins, a 12 year old who is in a fight for her life battling a heart disease she was born with. Football teams through differnt age groups will be holding their games while supporters fund raise for her. (l-r) Masyiah Brawner, 13, Mimi Thompson, and Nancy Williams, Millville residents, speak with one of the event organizers, Roberta Stewart of Bridgeton.
