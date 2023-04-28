BRIDGETON — City police are investigating a fire that took place on North Pearl Street late Thursday night, police said.
The home, in the street's 600 block, caught fire around 10:54 p.m., police said in a Friday news release.
The house's occupants told investigators they were inside when flames appeared on their front porch.
City firefighters put out the fire and deemed its cause suspicious, police said.
No injuries were reported. Police did not say how many people were in the home when the fire started.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact police at 856-451-0033 or submit an anonymous tip at bpdops.com/tip/new.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
